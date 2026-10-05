Reds Expected to Sign Top International Catching Prospect Drawing Alfredo Duno Comparisons

The Cincinnati Reds could add another promising catcher to their organization when the 2027 international signing period opens in January.

Dylan Rodriguez, a catcher from Venezuela, is linked to the Reds in Ben Badler’s look at 10 top names to watch in the 2027 international signing class for Baseball America. His signing is not yet official, but Badler’s scouting report offers an encouraging look at what he could bring to the organization.

Badler pointed to another Venezuelan catcher in the Reds’ system when discussing Rodriguez’s potential.

“The Reds’ top prospect is Alfredo Duno, a catcher they signed out of Venezuela for $3.1 million in 2023. At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Rodriguez has a leaner build than Duno did at the same age, but he’s also one of the premier catching prospects in his class and projects to be another physical catcher with an advanced offensive skill set in line for a similar bonus.”

Rodriguez’s bat is something to get excited about. Badler highlighted his approach at the plate and the potential for more power as he gets stronger.

“Rodriguez draws praise for his feel to hit from the right side of the plate and an approach geared to stay through the middle of the field. He has the bat speed to drive balls out of the park with backspin from center field over to his pull side, and given how much room he has to pack on weight, there should be bigger power to come with a chance to grow into 20-plus home runs.”

Defense Needs Work

Aug 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view as Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) holds his hat during a stop in play in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Duno, there is still development needed behind the plate, but Badler believes Rodriguez has the tools to remain at the position.

“Rodriguez’s offensive game is ahead of his defense as he continues to develop his blocking and receiving, but he has a strong arm and should be able to stick at catcher long term.”

The Reds need to continue adding catching prospects. Having Duno at the top of the system is encouraging, but they need depth behind him as well. Rodriguez would give them another catcher to develop with offensive upside and a chance to stay behind the plate.

At the major league level, the Reds have an interesting decision to make this offseason on whether to re-sign Tyler Stephenson. Adding Rodriguez would be a move for the future. It would not address their immediate catching needs or remove the importance of that decision.

For now, Rodriguez is a name to watch when the international signing period opens in January.