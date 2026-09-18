Reds Face Cubs in Final Series Against a National League Central Foe in 2026

The Cincinnati Reds have had a brutal stretch of games in the last month of the regular season. In back-to-back weeks, the team has had to play the now-National League West champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

In seven attempts, the Reds were only able to take down the defending World Series champions once. On Thursday, the Dodgers earned their second series win over the Reds in an 8-2 victory.

Now the attention shifts to the Reds' final National League Central battle of the season with the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs will enter the three-game series at Great American Ball Park as the top team in the National League Wild Card race.

Can the Reds play spoiler? Let's take a closer look at the weekend series.

Enjoy It While You Can See It

Sep 13, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday's series opener will see the sensational Chase Burns (15-3, 2.80) get the start against Cubs right-hander Clay Holmes (6-7, 2.85 ERA).

There's no denying it, this season has been brutal for the Reds. However, Burns has been one of the brightest stars for the team and in the league.

The 2026 All-Star has been limited in his last two starts, and that's going to be the case for the rest of the season. We're not saying you have to watch the whole game, but I wouldn't want to miss Burns at work.

First pitch on Friday is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

Sep 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) delivers to the plate against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game two on Saturday will see the Reds turn to left-hander Nick Lodolo (3-5, 5.12 ERA) as the Cubs will give the start to Matthew Boyd (8-5, 4.16 ERA).

Lodolo's 2026 campaign has been as frustrating as they come. The lefty has dealt with his blister issues, and his performance has not been close to what the Reds need from him. In his last five starts, Lodolo is 0-3. Although his last two performances against the Dodgers were not train wrecks, it just hasn't been his season.

First pitch on Saturday is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. The Dodgers led 3-0 after three innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rhett Lowder (6-11, 5.79 ERA) is currently penciled in to be the starter in Sunday's finale. The Cubs have yet to announce who will be on the hill for them in that game.

In his last five starts for the Reds, Lowder has posted a 2-3 record, with his last three starts being losses. This is an opportunity for a player to gain some confidence going into next season. Especially when it should be assumed that he isn't penciled in for one of the starting spots in 2027.

First pitch is set for 1:40 p.m. ET.