Reds Face Cubs in Final Series Against a National League Central Foe in 2026
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The Cincinnati Reds have had a brutal stretch of games in the last month of the regular season. In back-to-back weeks, the team has had to play the now-National League West champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
In seven attempts, the Reds were only able to take down the defending World Series champions once. On Thursday, the Dodgers earned their second series win over the Reds in an 8-2 victory.
Now the attention shifts to the Reds' final National League Central battle of the season with the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs will enter the three-game series at Great American Ball Park as the top team in the National League Wild Card race.
Can the Reds play spoiler? Let's take a closer look at the weekend series.
Enjoy It While You Can See It
Friday's series opener will see the sensational Chase Burns (15-3, 2.80) get the start against Cubs right-hander Clay Holmes (6-7, 2.85 ERA).
There's no denying it, this season has been brutal for the Reds. However, Burns has been one of the brightest stars for the team and in the league.
The 2026 All-Star has been limited in his last two starts, and that's going to be the case for the rest of the season. We're not saying you have to watch the whole game, but I wouldn't want to miss Burns at work.
First pitch on Friday is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.
Game two on Saturday will see the Reds turn to left-hander Nick Lodolo (3-5, 5.12 ERA) as the Cubs will give the start to Matthew Boyd (8-5, 4.16 ERA).
Lodolo's 2026 campaign has been as frustrating as they come. The lefty has dealt with his blister issues, and his performance has not been close to what the Reds need from him. In his last five starts, Lodolo is 0-3. Although his last two performances against the Dodgers were not train wrecks, it just hasn't been his season.
First pitch on Saturday is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.
Rhett Lowder (6-11, 5.79 ERA) is currently penciled in to be the starter in Sunday's finale. The Cubs have yet to announce who will be on the hill for them in that game.
In his last five starts for the Reds, Lowder has posted a 2-3 record, with his last three starts being losses. This is an opportunity for a player to gain some confidence going into next season. Especially when it should be assumed that he isn't penciled in for one of the starting spots in 2027.
First pitch is set for 1:40 p.m. ET.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93