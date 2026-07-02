The Cincinnati Reds fell to the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Wednesday evening. With the loss, the Reds fell to 39-46, and still sit in dead last in the NL Central. With the loss, the Reds have now lost four games in a row and are currently in danger of being swept by the Brewers for the second time in three series.

Reds Pitcher Andrew Abbott Runs into Trouble Early

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches in the second inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds started pitcher Andrew Abbott on the bump for the third game of the series, and Abbott ran into trouble early, allowing a walk and a double in the first inning that turned into a 2-0 Brewers lead. Noelvi Marte was able to limit the damage by homering 378 feet to left field for a two-run shot that scored both him and Tyler Stephenson in the top half of the second to tie the game. The Reds' bats would unfortunately fall asleep after the homer by Marte, as they wouldn’t see another runner cross the plate the rest of the ballgame.

Abbott was finally able to settle down and get in a groove in the second and third innings, allowing no runs while scattering a few hits and picking up three strikeouts. Abbott would finish his day recording five innings of work, scattering five hits and allowing two earned runs while striking out three.

Reds Bullpen Falls Apart Once Again

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brock Burke (49) throws a pitch in the ninth inning of the MLB National League Central game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, June 22, 2026. The Brewers won, 2-1, in 10 innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Brewers finally took the lead and didn’t look back in the home half of the seventh inning, as Reds pitcher Brock Burke came into the game in relief and was able to induce a fly out and a ground out, but then allowed a double to Andrew Vaughn, a triple to Garrett Mitchell, and issued a walk to round out a tough inning on the bump. The Brewers took a 4-2 lead and were able to rely on their bullpen, which has been effective all season, to get them the win.

The Reds' offense didn’t have much to rely on in the later innings, as they had a single in the eighth inning and a double in the ninth inning that didn’t amount to anything.

Reds Will Try to Avoid Sweep Before Setting Sights on Orioles

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) fields a ground ball in the first inning between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds have now lost four games in a row and will need to regroup and put together a long winning streak to save their season. Cincinnati will play the Brewers tomorrow for the final game of their four-game series, before returning to Great American Ballpark to take on the Baltimore Orioles.