Reds Linked to One of the Top Catchers Set to Hit Free Agency This Offseason

While the 2026 season is not quite over, it's never too early to start thinking about the offseason. The Cincinnati Reds have lots of needs to fill heading into the 2027 season and one of those needs will be a catcher.

Tyler Stephenson is set to be a free agent. Jose Trevino is under contract for the 2027 season, but it feels unlikely that the Reds will want to go into the season with Trevino as their everyday starter.

CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa linked the Reds to Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers.

"Quality catchers rarely hit free agency, so Jeffers picked a great time to have a career year," Axisa wrote. "He has a strong blend of contact skills and power, and his defense, while not amazing, is trending up. Jeffers has looked more like himself as he's gotten further away from his May hamate surgery, easing concerns about his health. There simply aren't many catchers who can hit in the middle of the order and not kill their team behind the plate, and Jeffers is still on the well-paying side of 30. He's a few years away from the age when most catchers turn into pumpkins."

Axisa said the Reds and Twins are his "super early landing spots."

Would it Make Sense?

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) high fives Jose Trevino (35) after hitting a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeffers has had a terrific season with the Twins, slashing .270/.372/.500 with 34 extra-base hits in 81 games. However, it feels like he would likely go for more than the Reds are willing to spend at that position in free agency.

Tyler Stephenson would likely be the cheaper option to bring back, but it also wouldn't surprise me if he ends up elsewhere. Offensive-minded catchers are hard to find, and teams are willing to pay a premium for them. It's part of the reason Reds fans, myself included, were so surprised Cincinnati elected to hold onto Stephenson at the trade deadline rather than take advantage of what appeared to be a strong market for catchers.

Stephenson and Jeffers would both be great fits for the Reds in 2027. But with so many other holes already needing to be addressed this offseason, Cincinnati can’t afford to take a step backward at catcher and create another problem for a roster that already has plenty of them.

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