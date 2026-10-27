The Cincinnati Reds need help in the outfield, and Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena would certainly make their lineup better. However, would he be worth the financial investment?

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed Cincinnati as a potential fit for Arozarena in free agency. It is easy to understand why the Reds would be interested in him.

Arozarena slashed .281/.381/.484 with 62 extra-base hits in 2026. His .865 OPS was the highest of his career in a season in which he played at least 24 games. He would provide an immediate upgrade for a Reds team that needs more consistent offensive production.

However, we know the price matters when it comes to the Reds.

Spotrac’s projects Arozarena at four years and approximately $82 million. That is roughly $20.5 million per season.

For the Reds, that would be a significant commitment to a player who is already 31 and will turn 32 before next season. A four-year deal would take him through his age-35 season.

Would the Reds Be Paying for a Season He Might Not Repeat?

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) takes a swing during an at-bat against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arozarena deserves credit for what he did in 2026. The concern is whether the Reds would be paying him with the expectation that those numbers will continue.

Here is what his OPS looked like over the previous four seasons:

2025: .760

2024: .733

2023: .789

2022: .773

Those are productive seasons. They also provide a different picture than the .865 OPS he just posted.

That does not mean Arozarena cannot have another strong year. It does mean the Reds should consider what this contract would look like if his production returned closer to his previous levels, especially as he moves further into his 30s.

Would he still help the lineup? Probably. Would that make him the best use of roughly $82 million? That is much harder to say.

The Reds Need to Spend, but the Commitment Has to Make Sense

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) hits a two-run doubleduring the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This should not be an excuse for Cincinnati to avoid spending money. The Reds need to improve, and adding quality players is going to cost them.

But they also need to consider how much of their offseason spending they want tied to one veteran outfielder. If signing Arozarena limits their ability to address other needs, the risk becomes even harder to justify.

At a lower price or on a shorter contract, the conversation could be different. There is plenty to like about what he would bring to them.

But should the Reds commit four years and roughly $82 million to an aging veteran coming off the best full season of his career?

Probably not.