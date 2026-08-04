Reds Look to Keep Momentum Going, Welcome Athletics to Three-Game Series

The MLB trade deadline has come and gone, and for the most part, the Cincinnati Reds won't look all that different when they resume play on Tuesday.

The team did deal slugger Nathaniel Lowe and veteran reliever Caleb Ferguson, but other potential moves that could've been made were shot down by the front office.

This team's current look is who they will be when things are all said and done this season. It's time to move on to what's next. The Reds will begin a three-game series with the Athletics on Tuesday night. Let's take a closer look at everything fans need to know for the series against the team with no town.

Make Up Ground

Aug 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds didn't sell much at the trade deadline. Does that mean the team believes it can make a postseason run?

Coming into this series, the Reds are 5.5 games out of the last Wild Card spot in the National League. The Athletics are basically limping to the end of the season with a 45-67 record. With a brutal month of September awaiting the Reds, it's a series like this where they cannot slip up.

Truthfully, the Reds need to sweep this series if they want to have any chance of sniffing that last playoff spot.

Jul 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A popular name prior to the trade deadline for the Reds was starting pitcher Brady Singer. Reds general manager Nick Krall explained that Singer was an important part of this pitching staff and the front office decided to keep the right-hander.

On Tuesday, the team will be giving the ball to Singer to start the series with the Athletics. On the visiting side, the Athletics will have J.T. Ginn (8-6, 3.46 ERA) on the bump.

Jul 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game two on Wednesday will see Rhett Lowder (3-7, 5.42 ERA) take the mound for the Reds. Lowder went six innings in his last two, allowing just two runs in the team's win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jul 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The series finale will feature Hunter Greene (2-2, 6.83 ERA) on the bump for the Reds. Greene has had somewhat of a rocky start to his season since making his debut shortly before the All-Star break.

However, when the Reds' flame-thrower is on, there are not many people in the league better than the right-hander.

The Athletics have yet to reveal who will start games two and three in the series for them. As soon as that information is available, we will have it for you.