Reds Lose Key Depth as Veteran Elects Free Agency, Adding to Offseason Questions

The Cincinnati Reds lost an important depth player at the catcher position on Tuesday. PJ Higgins has elected free agency for this offseason, per the Reds' transaction log.

Catcher will be a high-priority position for the team over the offseason after potentially losing Tyler Stephenson and now Higgins.

Higgins Provided Serviceable Depth

Sep 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A Cincinnati Reds ball cap and glove in the dug out during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Higgins signed with the Reds in 2023. He has elected free agency in each of the last three seasons and has returned to the team each time. He made his Reds' big-league debut this season, slashing .231/.276/.269 with an extra-base hit and four RBI in 14 games. For what it's worth, he provided a scoreless inning out of the bullpen this season as well, in a 10-2 loss to the Angels in April.

If Higgins signs elsewhere this offseason, that leaves the team with Jose Trevino and Will Banfield as the only catchers on the 40-man roster. This offseason will be very important and very difficult to navigate with the threat of a lockout and the upcoming collective bargaining agreement deadline of December 1.

Notable Reds' Free Agents

Sep 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a one run double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds have several players who are going to be free agents once the postseason wraps up. Eugenio Suarez, Brady Singer, Tyler Stephenson, Brock Burke, TJ Friedl, Pierce Johnson, and Will Benson are all players who spent significant time on the big-league roster and are available to sign with a new team. Friedl and Benson are eligible to sign in minor league free agency.

Suarez struggled at the beginning of the season, but finished the year strong by hitting 15 of his 26 home runs in the second half of the season. He signed a one-year, $15 million contract with a mutual option for 2027. It seems unlikely that the Reds bring him back, but he is a familiar face to the ownership and a fan favorite, so I wouldn't rule it out completely.

Singer had a rough season and has shown decline over his last two seasons, and had the worst season of his career this season. He finished the year 6-15 with a 5.85 ERA with a .295 batting average against and pitched the fewest innings in a season since 2022. The team is rumored to be interested in offering him a $23 million qualifying offer due to their lack of pitching after losing Hunter Greene for all of next season due to Tommy John surgery.

Burke was quietly the Reds’ best reliever. He pitched a career-high 77 games this season and had a career-best batting average against of .202. He finished the year with 74 strikeouts and earned the first two saves of his big-league career.

The Reds have more questions than answers this offseason. After reaching the playoffs in 2025 for the first time in a 162-game season since 2013, they took a major step back this season, and it's going to be a long, difficult road back.