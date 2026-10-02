Reds Lose Power Hitter to Mariners After Injury Cut His Season Short

Michael Toglia’s time with the Cincinnati Reds is over.

The Seattle Mariners claimed the first baseman and outfielder off waivers, giving him a new opportunity after an injury cut his season short. Cincinnati’s 40-man roster currently sits at 37 players.

Toglia never got much of a chance to show what he could do with the Reds. He appeared in just 10 games before suffering a dislocated right shoulder while making a diving catch against the Arizona Diamondbacks on August 21.

An MRI revealed a torn labrum, and Toglia underwent season-ending surgery. What initially looked like an opportunity to earn a bigger role instead turned into an early end to his season.

Injury Cut Toglia’s Opportunity Short

Aug 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Michael Toglia (48) leaves the trainer after diving foe a ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toglia earned his August call-up after hitting .273 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs in 97 games for Triple-A Louisville. Like we saw with many others this season, that production did not immediately carry over to Cincinnati, where he went 3-for-26 with one RBI and no home runs.

Those numbers were not good, but 10 games hardly gave the Reds enough time to see whether he could become a useful part of their offense.

The power was the reason to give him a look. Toglia hit 25 home runs for the Colorado Rockies in 2024, showing he could produce at the major league level. The challenge has been finding enough consistency to go with it.

It is hard to draw much of a conclusion about Toglia’s brief time in Cincinnati. He earned his opportunity, struggled in a small sample and then lost the rest of his season to an injury. Now, he will get a fresh start in Seattle.

Interviews Underway for New Pitching Coach

Cincinnati Reds bullpen coach Oscar Marin (96) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Thursday, Nick Krall announced that pitching coach Derek Johnson would not be returning in 2027. He also mentioned that bullpen coach Oscar Marin and assistant pitching coach Matt Tracy have already interviewed for the position.

“We’re going to have some external interviews as well," Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. “I’d like to get it done as soon as possible, but we’re not going to rush it.”

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