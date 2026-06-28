Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Injury Update on Graham Ashcraft, Brandon Willamson, and Others

Ahead of Sunday's series finale, Reds manager Terry Francona spoke with reporters and gave several key injury updates.

According to Charlie Goldsmith, Reds manager Terry Francona provided several injury updates before Sunday's game.

Blake Dunn is headed back to Cincinnati to undergo a more specific evaluation on his right elbow after leaving Friday night's game with discomfort. It's an injury Dunn has dealt with before during his time in the minor leagues, so the Reds will take a closer look before determining the next steps.

Francona also said Graham Ashcraft will have his injured elbow re-scanned on Tuesday. Ashcraft has been on the 60-day injured list with a UCL sprain in his right elbow and forearm after receiving a PRP injection. The hope remains that he'll be able to avoid Tommy John surgery, but the upcoming scan should provide a better idea of how his rehab is progressing.

The Reds also got some unfortunate news on Brandon Williamson. Francona said Williamson injured his finger while doing an exercise during his rehab, an issue that could sideline him for another 10 days or so. Williamson has been working his way back after landing on the injured list earlier this season with left shoulder fatigue.

There was some positive news regarding Ke'Bryan Hayes. Francona said Hayes is scheduled to face live pitching on Wednesday and Thursday, another significant step in his recovery from a lumbar bulging disc in his lower back. Hayes has been rehabbing at the Reds' training facility in Arizona and recently resumed swinging a bat, so facing pitchers is another encouraging sign that he's getting closer to returning.

TJ Friedl Excited to be Back in Big Leagues

Apr 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl (29) catches a fly out hit by Colorado Rockies outfielder Jordan Beck (not pictured) in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

TJ Friedl was called back up to the big leagues on Sunday morning when the Reds placed Blake Dunn on the injured list.

Friedl slashed .271/.370/.471 with 8 extra-base hits in his 18 games with the Bats. He spoke with the media ahead of Sunday's game.

“It’s just a blessing to be back here. It’s just incredible being back in this clubhouse," Friedl told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon.

Francona praised Friedl for how we handled being sent down to Louisville.

“I think there was a little bit of streakiness to what he did when he first got down there," manager Terry Francona said. "Then he got real hot. It’s never easy for a guy to be told he’s going back to Triple-A. And he handled it like you would expect Friedl to handle it. Then when he walked in today, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that many people excited to see somebody. That’s pretty cool.”

Friedl is in the lineup batting eighth and playing cnter field on Sunday.