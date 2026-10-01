What a Successful Cincinnati Reds Offseason Actually Looks Like

Just like that, another disappointing Cincinnati Reds season has come and gone. One year after a playoff berth, the Reds are sitting on their couches this fall, watching others chase baseball's greatest prize.

The postseason appearance from a season ago was more about the Reds falling forward into a great spot. Running it back with the same team that barely scooted in last year was more than likely not going to work. Spoiler alert: it didn't.

If the front office is staying intact, then they must know that drastic changes need to be made to the roster if there is a 2027 season. Here are the biggest moves that would be a succesful offseason for the Reds.

Bring Me That Arm!

Sep 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The strongest unit for the Reds in 2026 was supposed to be the starting pitching rotation. With injuries ruining Hunter Greene's season this year and next, rookie phenom Chase Burns was the only arm that the team could count on.

Drastic changes have to be made this offseason to the starting rotation. It should be a less than 10% chance the team brings back free agent Brady Singer, and Nick Lodolo's name was brought up a lot during the trade deadline. Add that Brandon Williamson and Rhett Lowder may still need to earn their role; this rotation could look a lot different in 2027.

But who would the Reds target? It's obvious this team isn't going to go after names like Tarik Skubal or Zac Gallen. Would bringing in someone like Jack Flaherty move the needle for this fan base that has grown tired? If the Reds are willing to spend in free agency on competent starting pitching, the bill is going to be high.

Outfield Bat

Young fans dance during the third inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Reds led 2-0 after three innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Honestly, bats in general are going to be important additions to this team. The Reds cannot go through another season with Matt McLain and Ke'Bryan Hayes bringing nothing to the plate. However, finding an outfield bat is just as important.

Looking at the roster at the moment, it's fair to say the Reds don't have anyone who has solidified a role as a starter in the outfield next season. The infield issues could be fixed by moving Sal Stewart to third base and Spencer Steer back to first base upon his return from injury, so maybe the front office should focus on an outfield bat.

One name that could be realistic if the Reds are willing to spend would be Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena. Arozarena had a .865 OPS this season and hit 26 home runs. The addition of someone like that would have everyone feeling like the front office is taking things seriously.

Bring Him Back

Sep 24, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) and catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) react after the Reds defeated the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds' front office made it clear at the trade deadline that they feel catcher Tyler Stephenson is an important piece of the puzzle in Cincinnati. If that's the case, there's no reason he shouldn't be on the roster in 2027.

Stephenson will certainly have some other suitors this winter. The Reds not trading him, then letting him walk away, doesn't make a lot of sense. But that wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for this franchise.

Stephenson was the second -best catcher in ABS challenges according to ESPN, and finished the season with an OPS of .727.

At this point, the Reds must bring Stephenson back.