Reds Outfielder Making Most of Opportunity as Roster Continues to Shuffle

The Cincinnati Reds' 5-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night was as ugly as they come. In a game that saw Reds ace Chase Burns get the start, the Reds' offense and the bullpen could not do their part, as the Reds would drop the series to the lowly Royals.

June has just begun, and it feels like the sky is falling in Cincinnati. This team continues to go the wrong direction, and it's happening fast. However, some players are doing their best when given the opportunity to shine.

It may have been mostly a forgetful series against the Royals, but outfielder Blake Dunn had a great series at a time when the Reds really needed it.

Capture The Moment

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Blake Dunn (59) rounds third base after hitting a 2-run home run in the fifth inning between the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Dunn hit his second home run of the season, bringing in the only two runs of the game for the Reds. Just one night earlier, the Reds outfielder was the hero of the day. On Tuesday night, Dunn's chip shot to right field would be just enough to score Spencer Steer in the bottom of the tenth. The game-winning hit would be Dunn's lone hit of Tuesday's game.

The Reds' outfield has been a revolving door all season long. Even before the game on Wednesday, the Reds announced they would be calling up Noelvi Marte and sending down TJ Friedl. A move that many fans were expecting, as Friedl's 2026 season has been a nightmare from the start.

With so much roster shuffling at the moment, is Dunn playing himself into a golden opportunity?

Don't Let Up

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Blake Dunn (59) catches a fly ball at the wall in the first inning between the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dunn has the intangibles to make himself a player that manager Terry Francona has to leave in the game. The Reds outfielder's speed may very well be the best on the team. Dunn has already flashed the glove with a few web gems this season. But what is going to keep him on the field is if he can keep the bat hot.

The Reds have a lot of great gloves; just ask anyone in the league about third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes. However, it was a major problem last season, and it has become a major problem once again this year. The Reds don't have the firepower to keep up with the rest of the league offensively.

If Dunn wants the chance at everyday play, he will have to continue making a presence at the plate. The Reds could sure use it.