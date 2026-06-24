Reds Playing Players Out of Position is One Major Ingredient to This Season's Failures

The Cincinnati Reds had a chance to change the trajectory of their season as the Milwaukee Brewers came into town for a massive National League Central battle. The Brewers have owned the Reds for the last few years, and the first two games of this week's series were the same old story.

Milwaukee has scored just four runs in the two games against Cincinnati this week, and it was enough to win both games. The Brewers have earned their ninth straight series victory over the Reds at Great American Ball Park, and all signs point to this series being a sweep with the way the Reds have played so far.

There is plenty of blame to go around for the reasons the 2026 Reds have been a disappointment. From pitching to non-existent offensive performances, to coaching, to even the front office's inability to create a competitive roster. That last one is actually the biggest reason this team has not made the next jump in competition, and it was on full display Tuesday.

Out Of Place

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Edwin Arroyo (2) is unable to make a tag on Cooper Pratt as he steals second base in the fifth inning of the MLB National League Central game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Tuesday's loss to the Brewers, it was clear that some players on the Reds looked extremely uncomfortable in the positions they were playing.

Second baseman Edwin Arroyo made a terrible throw to first in an attempt to throw out a runner, but was saved from the error due to a catcher's interference from Jose Trevino. Not much later, Arroyo seemed to forget how to cover second base when a runner is trying to steal the base. Arroyo spent most of his time in the minors playing shortstop; asking him to learn a brand new position at the big league level is not doing the potential star prospect any favors.

The most backbreaking moment of Tuesday's loss was Noelvi Marte botching the play on a ball in right field that led to the Brewers' first run of the game, and ultimately was the only run the team needed to win the game. Marte became a hero last season with his home run-robbing catch to keep the Reds' postseason hopes alive. However, he couldn't look more uncomfortable out in right field at the moment, which makes sense given that Marte spent most of his time in the minor leagues at shortstop and third base.

Jun 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte (4) high fives shortstop Edwin Arroyo (2) after the victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Playing these guys out of their comfort zone is costing the Reds, but where can manager Terry Francona turn when he's crafting a lineup on a weekly basis? This falls at the hands of a front office that appears to have no desire to build a winning franchise.