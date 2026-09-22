Reds Prospect Alfredo Duno Takes Important Step Forward During Productive Season

Alfredo Duno gave the Cincinnati Reds plenty to like at the plate this season. But his progress behind the dish could be just as important to his future.

Despite missing time with a hamstring injury, Duno hit .281/.395/.504 with 19 home runs and 66 walks in 97 total games between High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga. The power stood out, but so did his ability to get on base.

For a catching prospect, though, offensive production is only part of the equation. The Reds also saw encouraging signs in Duno’s defensive development.

“The framing and the blocking are both areas we saw significant improvement in this year,”Reds Vice President of Player Development Jeremy Farrell told Baseball America. “As a big guy, there’s a lot going on there. He definitely has the arm strength, but he’s continuing to work on the throwing accuracy.”

It's a reason to be optimistic about Duno’s season.

The Reds made it clear that they wanted to challenge the 20-year-old with responsibilities that go beyond receiving pitches and controlling the running game. His move to Double-A gave him an opportunity to work with more experienced pitchers and continue learning how to guide a staff.

“That was a big reason why we wanted to get him to Double-A, so he could work with the older pitchers and what goes into calling a game in Double-A,” Farrell said.

That experience matters as Duno continues working toward the major leagues. Calling a game and building relationships with pitchers are important parts of the position, even if they do not show up in his offensive numbers.

Duno’s bat gave Reds fans a reason to pay attention this season. Farrell’s comments suggest there was more to like than the home runs and walks.

The next step is continuing to put it all together. If Duno can build on those defensive improvements while maintaining his production at the plate, the Reds will have plenty to be excited about.

Sal Stewart's Incredible Rookie Season

Sep 19, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) at bat in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sal Stewart has had an incredible rookie season.

He became just the 14th rookie in MLB history to hit at least 30 home runs and drive in 100 runs in a season since RBI became an official stat in 1920.

Of the nine previous rookies to reach those marks since the Rookie of the Year Award was introduced in 1947, eight went on to win it. That is some pretty strong company and another reason Stewart should be firmly in the Rookie of the Year conversation.