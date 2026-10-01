Reds Top Prospect Alfredo Duno Set to Fulfill Childhood Dream With Winter Ball Homecoming

The 2026 regular season is now over, which means Reds players are entering their offseason. Also, the Reds Minor Leaguers are getting ready for their offseason as well. Some players are going to participate in the Arizona Fall League, while others will participate overseas in winter ball.

The Purpose of Winter Ball

The Cincinnati Reds often send a lot of their minor leaguers to different winter leagues after the regular season. One of the reasons they do this is to continue the development of certain players who could use it. For example, last season, the Reds had Alfredo Duno participate in the Arizona Fall League to continue to build on his 2025 Florida State League MVP season.

The winter ball leagues are also a great place for players who were injured for a big chunk of the season to get more playing time. For example, this year they are sending Luke Holman to the AFL, who had only thrown 6.2 innings in the last month of the 2026 Arizona Complex League. One nice aspect of players playing winter ball is that they can play in their home countries in front of their family and friends. One Reds top prospect is doing exactly that.

Dream Come True

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Alfredo Duno during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cincinnati Reds' top prospect, Alfredo Duno, will fulfill a childhood dream this winter when he suits up for Leones del Caracas in the Venezuelan League.

“Happy to be here. One of my dreams was to play for Leones del Caracas, and I am here to fulfill it,” Duno said in an interview.

Duno had signed with Leones before joining the Reds organization, making this a homecoming that has been a long time coming.

"They (Cincinnati) didn't establish any restrictions; they did recommend that I stay healthy, enjoy the game, surround myself with experienced people, and take advice, but above all, enjoy the game."

Because Duno is only 20 years old, the Reds seem to want him to work with some more experienced pitchers, and the Venezuela Winter League should do just that.

Venezuela has one of the top winter leagues and is very competitive. While we don’t know who all will be playing with Caracas, last season the Leones had eight pitchers with big-league experience. Also, Leones del Caracas pitcher Carlos Hernandez made appearances for the Cleveland Guardians in 2026.

Overall, Alfredo Duno playing winter ball in his home country will help him achieve a childhood dream and also help him develop to get ready for the 2027 season.