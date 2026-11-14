The Cincinnati Reds have several intriguing prospects in their farm system, but which one has the best chance to make an immediate impact in 2027? MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo recently went through all 30 teams and identified a prospect from each organization who could win Rookie of the Year next season. Their selection for Cincinnati might surprise some Reds fans.

Carlos Jorge Named Reds Prospect Most Likely to Win Rookie of the Year in 2027

Sep 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds center fielder Carlos Jorge (38) and shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera (16, background) celebrate with teammates in the dugout after scoring runs against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their pick for the Reds was outfielder Carlos Jorge.

"He's not arriving with the fanfare of Sal Stewart, but Jorge shouldn't be overlooked," Callis and Mayo wrote. "Originally a shortstop, Jorge has turned into one of the best defensive outfielders in the system, one who hit a combined .308/.376/.427 with 33 steals between Double-A and Triple-A before getting a late 18-game taste of big league life in September. He could have a path to becoming the Opening Day center fielder in Cincy."

Jorge was called up to Cincinnati late in the season and appeared in 18 games for the Reds. In those 18 games, Jorge slashed .217/.280/.326 with three extra-base hits.

Jorge is known for his defense in the outfield. If he's going to become a successful big leaguer, he'll need to improve offensively. As Mayo and Callis mentioned, he took a big step offensively in the minor leagues in 2026.

Dominican Winter League Performance

Sep 24, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder Carlos Jorge (38) reacts after hitting a lead off home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jorge is playing in the Dominican Winter League with Gigantes del Cibao. He's appeared in 18 games for them thus far, slashing .250/.316/.404 with three extra-base hits and three stolen bases.

Reds President of Baseball Operations recently spoke about Jorge.

"[Jorge] needs to continue to get better against left-handed pitching. But he can do a lot of little things," Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "He can steal bases. He can bunt. You can put him in as a pinch-runner. You can put him in for defense. I think he’s done a really good job of taking steps forward with where he’s been. He’s still a young player. He still has some work to do, and we need to continue to develop him at this level.”

As Krall mentioned, Jorge was much better against right-handed pitching than he was against lefties. In the minors, Jorge had an OPS of .828 against righties and just .696 against lefties.

Jorge definitely has a shot to make the team out of Spring Training in 2027, but he'll need to continue to improve offensively.