Cincinnati Reds No Match For Tarik Skubal, Fall to Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2

Another late night is in the books as the Cincinnati Reds have dropped game two of their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2.

In a closer contest than Monday night's, the Reds had no answer for Dodgers starter Tarik Skubal, who had his longest outing this season with the team.

The win for the Dodgers means the Reds' attempt at winning a fourth straight series is not in the cards. Let's take a look at all the action from Tuesday's loss.

Short Night

Sep 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo got off to a rough start on Tuesday. Lodolo allowed a solo shot in the bottom of the first inning to Will Smith, and a bloated pitch count in the second inning meant the left-hander wasn't going to have a long night.

A lot of the same old issues were front and center for Lodolo at Dodger Stadium. Hitting batters and failing to have command were the biggest concerns.

Lodolo was chased out of the game after giving the lead back to the Dodgers in the bottom of the fifth on a Teoscar Hernandez single that scored Mookie Betts from second.

The lefty was pulled after 4.2 innings in which he allowed three runs, three walks, and struck out six. A team needing their starters to go deeper in games did not get their wish in this one.

His City

Sep 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Skubal may have had a dominant night, the Dodgers star still had his struggles with Elly De LA Cruz. Cruz would smash his 25th home run of the season off Skubal. Unfortunately, the rest of the offense couldn't get on De La Cruz's level.

It was a dominant day at the plate for the Reds' superstar shortstop, who went 2 for 4 on the day with a two-run shot. But it was his outstanding play in the field that has fans drooling over his performance.

STATCAST SAYS THIS THROW FROM ELLY WAS 105.3 MPH... pic.twitter.com/4SS32476ff — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 9, 2026

In a moment when the Dodgers were hoping to take the lead a little earlier in the game, Hernandez, who had a busy night, was well on his way to dazzling the crowd with an inside-the-park home run. De La Cruz didn't get the memo.

On a misfielded ball by Dane Myers in center field, De La Cruz delivered a 105 mph strike on an outfield relay throw to get Hernandez out well before his arrival at the dish.

It was a tough night for the Reds, but at least the best player on the team is still giving his all given the circumstances.

Up Next

Sep 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates with designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) after a two run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wednesday is the series finale between the Reds and the Dodgers. Rhett Lowder is penciled in to start for the Reds as the team will face Dodgers' right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET.