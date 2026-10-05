JJ Bleday was a cool story for the Cincinnati Reds in 2026. He got another opportunity after being non-tendered by the Athletics and, for a stretch, looked like someone who could become a real answer in an outfield that needed help.

But the Reds need to be careful about how much they take away from that strong start.

Bleday’s production over the final four months of the season tells a different story. While he could still have a role in Cincinnati next year, penciling him in as an everyday outfielder would be putting too much weight on a good stretch that did not last.

The Reds need multiple outfield additions this offseason. Bleday’s presence should not change that.

Bleday’s Strong Start Did Not Hold Up

Jul 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder JJ Bleday (22) scores on a RBI double hit by catcher Tyler Stephenson (not pictured) in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From April 26 through May 31, Bleday hit .303/.398/.642 with 18 extra-base hits and a 177 wRC+. He walked in 14.1% of his plate appearances and struck out just 17.2% of the time.

That was excellent production. He was hitting for power, getting on base and keeping the strikeouts under control. It was easy to see why there was excitement about what he could bring to the lineup.

However, from June 1 through the end of the season, Bleday hit just .190/.300/.347 with 25 extra-base hits and an 81 wRC+. His walk rate dropped slightly to 12.9%, while his strikeout rate climbed to 23.7%.

The walks remained a positive, but the rest of his offensive production fell off considerably. He went from producing well above league average to finishing that much longer stretch 19% below league average by wRC+.

That matters when evaluating his role for next season. The Reds cannot focus on his first several weeks and overlook what happened over the next four months.

The way the season played out suggests pitchers adjusted to him. Now, Bleday needs to adjust back. He showed what he can do when things are going well, but he still needs to prove he can sustain that success as pitchers change how they attack him.

The Reds Need to Put Bleday in a Better Position to Succeed

Cincinnati Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall walks between fields at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If Bleday enters next season with a starting role, it should be against right-handed pitching only.

Against lefties in 2026, he hit .200/.288/.356 with a 77 wRC+. That is not enough production to justify putting him in the lineup every day, especially for a team that needs to improve its offense.

Nick Krall’s recent comments point toward the need for better options.

“We need to have more complements to be able to put guys in positions every day to succeed,” Krall told Charlie Goldsmith.

Bleday is a good example of where that approach could help. Having someone who can start against lefties would allow the Reds to be more selective about his matchups instead of asking him to handle a role his numbers do not support.

Still, a platoon partner alone would not solve Cincinnati’s outfield problems. The Reds need multiple outfielders who give them better production and more reliable options.

Bleday should have a role against righties, but that should be it. One strong month should not outweigh his struggles over the final four.