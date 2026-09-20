Reds' Sluggish Offensive Performance Too Much to Overcome in 5-2 Loss vs. Cubs

The Cincinnati Reds kicked off their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs with a very entertaining 6-4 win on Friday night.

Saturday's game was more of the same, but this time those beloved Reds ended up on the losing side of things. After a little bit of back-and-forth, the Reds' bullpen could not stop the damage in the team's 5-2 loss to the Cubs.

With the loss, the Reds moved to 72-83 on the season. We have a tied series as we head into Sunday. Let's break down how all of that came to be.

Strong Outing

Sep 19, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reds starter Nick Lodolo delivered another strong performance on the mound Saturday night. After going seven innings in his last start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Lodolo went seven innings against the Cubs, too.

Unfortunately, it was the same outcome for the left-hander, but it's nice to see any Reds start go deep into a game. After the Reds tied things up in the fifth, Cubs slugger Michael Busch drilled a home run to right field in the sixth to give the Cubs a 3-2 lead and put Lodolo on the hook for the loss.

Lodolo's final stat line on Saturday shows the lefty allowed six hits, three runs, and three walks. One reason Lodolo may have gone seven innings again was that there weren't many strikeouts. The starter had only one strikeout in his extended workday.

The outcome may have not gone the way anyone hoped, but this was still a performance everyone should be happy about from Lodolo.

Found A Way, But It Wasn't Enough

Sep 19, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of the smoke stack during the fourth inning in the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds didn't get their first hit until the bottom of the fifth inning. That was also the inning when the unit found a little magic.

After a single by JJ Bleday, a wild throw to third in an attempt to throw out Eugenio Suarez led to Suarez getting home for the team's first run. Later in the inning, Ke'Bryan Hayes would score Bleday from second to tie the game at two.

There was a massive chance for the offense to get back into this one in the bottom of the eighth. With Dane Myers on third and Elly De La Cruz on second, Sal Stewart let the moment slip by striking out, leaving ducks on the pond.

Leaving runners in scoring position has been one of the themes of the Reds in 2026. That issue was on full display Saturday night.

The Final Home Game

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. The Dodgers led 3-0 after three innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It may have come quickly to some of you, but for others, this season has sort of dragged on. Sunday's series finale against the Cubs will be the final game at Great American Ball Park for the 2026 season.

The season hasn't gone according to plan, but this team would definitely like to find a way to secure the home finale victory. If there is a lockout in 2027, I'm not sure I want to remember the Cubs winning the last game played at the park for quite some time.

Rhett Lowder will be getting the start on Sunday. First pitch for the home season finale is set for 1:40 p.m. ET.