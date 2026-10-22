Sal Stewart Takes Home Major Rookie Honor as He Moves Closer to Joining Elite Reds Company

Sal Stewart is adding another award to an impressive rookie season.

The Cincinnati Reds slugger has been named The Sporting News National League Rookie of the Year after finishing the 2026 season with 32 home runs, 111 RBIs, and a .787 OPS.

Stewart hit .263/.330/.457 with 164 hits, 87 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases. He provided the Reds with some much-needed offense, finishing his first full big-league season with more than 30 home runs and 100 RBIs.

He also earned his first All-Star selection and was named NL Rookie of the Month in April and August.

Stewart becomes the first Reds player to win The Sporting News honor since Jonathan India in 2021. India hit .269/.376/.459 with 21 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 98 runs scored that season. He went on to win the BBWAA National League Rookie of the Year award as well.

Other recent Sporting News NL winners include Corbin Carroll in 2023 and Jackson Merrill in 2024. Carroll finished his rookie season with 25 home runs and 54 stolen bases, while Merrill hit .292 with 24 home runs and 90 RBIs.

The Difference Between Awards

Sep 6, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart fields the ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick for an out, in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a difference between this honor and the official Rookie of the Year award. The Sporting News award is voted on by players. The official Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year award is voted on by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, with 30 writers voting in each league. Winning one does not automatically mean winning the other.

Stewart is also the favorite to win the BBWAA award.

If he does, Stewart would become the first Red to win the official award since India and the ninth winner in franchise history. He would join a group that includes Frank Robinson, Pete Rose, Johnny Bench, Tommy Helms, Pat Zachry, Chris Sabo, Scott Williamson, and India.

For a Reds team that needs more offense, Stewart has already given Cincinnati a hitter it can build around. Now, we wait until Monday, November 9, when the BBWAA announces its winners, to see if Stewart takes home the official National League Rookie of the Year award, too.

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