Reds Take Series Behind Trio of Home Runs, Beat Padres 7-3

Backed by three home runs and a stellar return to the mound by Brandon Williamson, the Reds took the rubber match of a three-game series with the San Diego Padres, 7-3, Wednesday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.

With the series win, the Reds are now 67-73 but still seven games out of the third National League Wild Card.

Takeaways from the Reds’ 7-3 Win Over the Padres Wednesday

Reds Break Out the Bats

Sep 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Juan Brito (46) fields a ground ball hit by San Diego Padres third baseman Jake Cronenworth (not pictured) in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Less than 24 hours after manufacturing two runs in the bottom of the eighth for a 4-2 win Tuesday night, the Reds carried that over and broke out the bats early and often Wednesday afternoon.

It started in the bottom of the second with two big shots. Juan Brito went deep to right for his first career Major League home run, a three-run shot that tied the game 3-3. Héctor Rodríguez then went deep to right-center for his fifth home run of the season to give the Reds a 4-3 lead.

After Matt McLain delivered a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth to push the Reds’ lead to 5-3, JJ Bleday pulled one to right for a two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh to double the Reds’ lead to 7-3. It was Bleday’s 22nd home run of the season.

The Reds banged out seven runs on 10 hits, clubbing three home runs and a Bleday double for four extra-base hits on the afternoon. They chased Padres right-handed starter Casey Mize after just four innings and 85 pitches.

Brandon Williamson Stellar in Return

Sep 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) pitches against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds’ left-hander hadn’t pitched since late April. In his first start in four months and four days, Williamson was stellar in pitching 5 1/3 innings and allowing just three earned runs on seven hits. He walked two and struck out five, throwing 58 of his 87 pitches for strikes.

If you think about it, it was Williamson’s injury that started the domino effect of numerous Reds pitchers landing on the injured list. Those include starters and relievers. Williamson made his last start on April 29th. The Reds entered that day 19-10. They’re now 67-73, meaning they’re 15 games under .500 since play started that late April day.

It’s tough to think about. But Williamson offered a glimmer of hope on Wednesday afternoon of what he can be in this Reds’ starting rotation.

On Deck

Following an off-day on Thursday, the Reds will welcome the Milwaukee Brewers this weekend for a three-game series. It will be the final time the Brewers come to Cincinnati this season.

Friday’s game gets underway at 6:10 E.T., 30 minutes earlier than usual, with Ludacris performing a postgame concert at Great American Ball Park.

Saturday’s game will start at 6:40 E.T., while Sunday’s game will be considerably earlier than usual with a 12:10 E.T. first pitch.

Rhett Lowder (6-8, 5.14 ERA), Andrew Abbott (6-10, 4.49 ERA), and Brady Singer (5-13, 4.83 ERA) will start for the Reds, while the Brewers haven’t announced their starters for the series.

Milwaukee entered play Wednesday 86-53 and leading the National League Central.