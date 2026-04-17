Reds Taking New Approach to Batting Practice Amid Offensive Struggles

A recent insight from Charlie Goldsmith revealed something that might otherwise go unnoticed: the Cincinnati Reds are quietly rethinking how batting practice works.

Instead of the usual routine of just getting swings in and finding a rhythm, the Reds have introduced more intentional, game-like drills. According to Goldsmith, hitters are now working with foam balls to strengthen their ability to handle inside fastballs and adjust to sinkers and cutters with heavy spin. They're even moving in front of and behind the batter's box during sessions, forcing constant adjustments in timing and pitch recognition.

It's a clear shift away from static preparation toward something more dynamic and could be the reason for Cincinnati's recent power surge against the Giants.

Manager Terry Francona explained the thinking behind it in detail:

"Yesterday, they were trying to challenge them (on changing speeds). Batting practice has evolved over the years. It was just coaches and see how far you could hit it (in the past). I fall in a bit of everything. I think if you just do one thing, (it isn't good). If you balance it, and that's what we're trying to do, there's a reason."

"We're trying to keep it fresh and also have a reason for doing it. Like (Valaika) says, we're never trying to throw something against a wall. There's always a reason."

What the Reds are now doing before games makes a lot of sense. Hitters today are dealing with higher velocity, more spin, and more advanced pitching than even a few years ago. Standing in one spot and taking the same swings over and over is not enough to prepare for that anymore.

That's where this kind of approach can help. Mixing speeds, changing angles, and putting hitters in uncomfortable spots during practice should make the game feel a little slower when it actually counts.

It's also a way to keep players engaged. A 162-game season can get repetitive, and batting practice can easily become one of those things that players just go through the motions on. Keeping things fresh, as Francona mentioned, goes a long way.

Hitting coach Chris Valaika has clearly had a big influence on that mindset, too. Everything they're doing is by design, and that's probably the biggest takeaway from all of this.

Whether this evolution in batting practice leads to more consistent offense remains to be seen, but this is the kind of adjustment teams make when they're trying to find an edge. Right now, the Reds are looking for every edge they can get.