Reds to Bring Back Key Coach Despite Poor Offensive Results in 2026

The Cincinnati Reds are making changes to their coaching staff following a disappointing 75-87 season. Earlier on Thursday, the Reds announced that pitching coach Derek Johnson will not return for the 2027 season.

According to Charlie Goldsmith, the Reds are bringing back hitting coach and director of hitting Chris Valaika for the 2027 season. However, assistant hitting coach Will Remillard, has not been retained.

Bringing Valaika back is certainly a questionable decision considering the results from the Reds' offense this season.

Cincinnati finished 27th in Major League Baseball in runs scored in 2026, a significant step backward from a year ago. The Reds scored 716 runs in 2025, which ranked 14th in baseball. This season, they scored just 666 runs while also finishing with a .229 batting average and .305 on-base percentage.

It is difficult to put all of the blame on a hitting coach. Ultimately, Valaika can only work with the players the front office gives him. The Reds had several players struggle throughout the season, and there were plenty of problems with the construction of the lineup.

Still, the results have to matter at some point.

Valaika Has Been With Terry Francona For Years

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) looks on from the dugout in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Valaika was hired by Terry Francona following the 2024 season, after spending three years as the hitting coach for the Cleveland Guardians. He also previously worked with Francona in Cleveland.

The results there were mixed as well. Cleveland finished 14th in runs scored during Valaika's final season in 2024, after ranking 27th in 2023 and 15th in 2022.

That means Valaika has now been the hitting coach for four consecutive offenses that finished 14th or worse in runs scored.

The Reds made improving the offense a major priority heading into 2026, but instead, the group took a significant step backward. Cincinnati went from the middle of the pack in runs scored to near the bottom of baseball.

There were certainly individual bright spots with players like Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart, but collectively, the offense simply wasn't good enough.

“Last year, we came in and added more power,” Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said. “We were second in home runs and last in runs scored. We need to get on base more, no question. First and foremost, we need to make more contact and get on base more. That’s the most important thing.”

Given how poor Cincinnati's offense was in 2026, bringing back the person overseeing the organization's hitting program is a decision that deserves plenty of scrutiny. The Reds clearly believe Valaika remains the right person for the job. Now they need significantly better results from the offense in 2027.