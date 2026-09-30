Two External Free Agent Candidate To Solve One Of The Reds' Biggest Problems

The Cincinnati Reds have many questions going into the 2026 offseason, mainly due in part to their decisions at the trade deadline in August. With the team potentially losing Tyler Stephenson, the team may need to make catcher one of, if not their biggest priorities this offseason.

Stephenson is going to be one of the best catchers available on the free agent market, likely landing a multi-year contract worth around $8–12 million per year. He could be an option to return, but another team could make him an offer the Reds cannot match, and that leaves Jose Trevino as the only catcher under contract for next season. The Reds will need to be aggressive in the catcher market this offseason.

The Reds Should Show Interest In Carson Kelly

Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly (15) hits two-run double during the ninth inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cubs' catcher is going into free agency coming off a career-high batting average, but some of his other offensive numbers dipped. He slashed .258/.336/.376 with 25 extra-base hits and 58 RBI. Kelly and Stephenson are similar, with Kelly having better framing but Stephenson making up for it with his vision of the strike zone and ABS usage.

Kelly will have to decline his part of his $7.5 million mutual option with the Cubs to become a free agent, but all projections are showing that to be the likely outcome. If I'm the Reds, be aggressive in this market. Ryan Jeffers, Kelly, and Stephenson will be the three biggest names on the free agent market this offseason, with Jeffers commanding a significant deal and likely out of the Reds' price range. Kelly is projected to sign a two-year contract with an AAV of $6-8 million, likely cheaper than bringing back Stephenson.

The Reds' current catchers on the roster are Jose Trevino, Will Banfield, and PJ Higgins at the big-league level, with Alfredo Duno likely two years away. The Reds' other top catching prospect is Jirvin Morillo, and he is at least three to four years away from being big-league-ready.

A Short Term Option

Sep 2, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) hits a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds do not need to sign a catcher to a long-term deal exceeding three years. The future at the position, with Duno being one of the top prospects in all of baseball, is coming soon. The Reds could sign a veteran to a one- or two-year deal to provide mentorship to the young catcher.

Jonah Heim may be an option for that role. Heim will be a downgrade from Kelly and Stephenson, but if the Reds are looking short-term, he may be one of the only options in the free-agent market.

In my opinion, catcher is the Reds' biggest need this offseason. Not making any moves at the trade deadline was not a good decision. Teams have a five-day window the day after the World Series ends to have exclusive discussions with departing free agents, with free agency beginning on the fifth day.