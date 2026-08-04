Reds Top Prospect Sal Stewart Shares Admiration for Ja'Marr Chase

Cincinnati Reds top prospect Sal Stewart got to spend part of his day at Bengals training camp on Tuesday, and he wasn't shy about sharing his excitement for one of the NFL's biggest stars. Wearing a Ja'Marr Chase jersey, Stewart explained why the Bengals wide receiver has become one of his favorite athletes to watch.

“7-11 — he’s always open,” Stewart told Dan Hoard. “I love his attitude, I love his aura, and I love how he approaches the game. I love watching football, so this is like a dream come true.”

The Reds infielder got the Ja’Marr Chase jersey as a Christmas gift two years ago and he wears it every Sunday while watching NFL games.

It's cool to see Stewart embracing the Cincinnati community and proudly showing his support for the Bengals.

Nick Krall Weighs in Trade Deadline

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes questions during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was a surprisingly quiet day for the Reds during Monday's Trade Deadline. The Reds were expected to move off a bunch of expiring contracts, especially guys like Brady Singer and Tyler Stephenson.

However, the deadlne came and went and the Reds only traded Nathaniel Lowe and Caleb Ferguson.

After the deadline, Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall spoke to the media and explained why it was such a quiet deadline for the organization.

“We had a lot of conversations about a lot of guys, but at the end of the day, the deals weren’t just there for us," Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "That’s why we moved the guys we did," president of baseball operations Nick Krall said. “You would hope that more things would happen, but at this point, they just didn’t."

The Reds acquired International bonus money for Ferguson, but they did get 19-year-old pitcher Alejandro Rivera for Nathaniel Lowe. Although Rivera wasn't among Cleveland's top 30 prospects, Krall thinks he has a bright future.

"We thought that he has a chance to be a starter in the big leagues. Obviously, he’s 19, but we felt there was upside there," Krall said.

The Reds will be back in action at Great American Ball Park vs. the Athletics on Tuesday night at 6:40 ET. Brady Singer will start on the mound for the Reds.

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