Reds Unveil 2027 Schedule With One Very Interesting Road Trip

The Cincinnati Reds have released their 2027 regular-season schedule, although it's worth noting that changes remain possible because of ongoing collective bargaining negotiations between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association. If there is a work stoppage following the expiration of the current CBA after the 2026 season, the schedule could ultimately be adjusted.

The Reds are scheduled to host the St. Louis Cardinals on Opening Day on March 25, 2027. They follow that three-game series with a three-game set with the Pittsburgh Pirates before heading to Fenway Park to take on the Boston Red Sox. That could be a chilly series in early April.

One Very Interesting Road Trip

The Reds will head to Las Vegas Ballpark to take on the Athletics in a three-game series June 3rd through the 5th. That is a series that could feature plenty of offense. The Athletics played six games at Las Vegas Ballpark this season, averaging 7.8 runs scored while allowing 9.1 runs per game. If those numbers are any indication, fans could be in for a high-scoring series.

Closing Time

Jul 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) reacts after a play in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another interesting nugget about Cincinnati's 2027 schedule is that the Reds will close out the season with six interleague games against the Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians.

According to MLB.com, all 30 teams are scheduled to play on several marquee dates throughout the 2027 season, including Jackie Robinson Day (April 15), Memorial Day (May 31), Lou Gehrig Day (June 2), Independence Day, Labor Day (Sept. 6) and Roberto Clemente Day (Sept. 15).

The second half of the season is scheduled to begin on July 15 with a standalone game on ESPN that opens MLB's third annual Rivalry Weekend. The weekend will include 11 interleague rivalry series and four additional regional matchups.

You can see the full 2027 schedule below:

For the planners in the group…



Our 2027 season schedule is here! pic.twitter.com/44H7a5jYwr — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 16, 2026

Second Half of 2026 Begins on Friday

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, July 9, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brady Singer will take the mound for the first game on the second half on Friday night when the Reds travel to Coors Field to take on the Colorado Rockies. Rhett Lowder will follow and then Hunter Greene will make his third start of the season in the series finale.

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