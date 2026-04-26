On a night where Cincinnati celebrated its 2026 Reds Hall of Fame class, the team gave fans even more to cheer about as its offense erupted for six runs in the first two innings en route to a 9-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. With the win, the Reds improve their record to 18-9, earn their fourth straight series win and remain atop the NL Central.

Here are some key takeaways from Cincinnati's series-clinching victory over the Tigers:

Reds Continue their Home Run Barrage

Apr 25, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe (31) hits a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Cincinnati's offense got off to a fast start, as rookie sensation Sal Stewart clubbed his team-leading ninth home run of the season, and Nathaniel Lowe added his third homer in two games to give the Reds a 4-1 lead in the first inning.

They kept the pressure on in the second, as Elly De La Cruz launched a two-run homer to tie Stewart for the team lead, extending the lead to 6-1 and eventually chasing Tigers starter Jack Flaherty after just two innings.

Any remaining doubt was erased in the eighth, when TJ Friedl hit a solo shot into the right-field seats to cap an impressive three-hit night and his first homer of the season, padding the Reds' lead to 9-2.

Tonight was another sign that Cincinnati's bats are beginning to heat up, with the lineup showing the kind of production that had been missing earlier in the season.

Singer Settles in After Early Trouble

Apr 25, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

It did not start off well for Brady Singer, as he allowed three of the first four Tigers to reach base, including a solo home run by rookie Kevin McGonigle, who has now reached base in 23 straight games.

After a shaky first inning, Singer was able to get around some trouble in the third but ran into more in the fourth as the Tigers' Spencer Torkelson took him deep to cut Cincinnati's lead to 6-2.

In total, Singer allowed two runs off eight hits through 5 1/3 innings.

Stewart Makes History

Sal Stewart is in rarefied air after tonight's win, as he now owns the most RBIs by a Red prior to the month of May (29). He also ties Albert Pujols for the second-most by any MLB rookie prior to the month of May, placing him in elite company just a month into his first full season in the majors.

More importantly, Stewart's production has quickly become a driving force behind Cincinnati's early success, as the rookie continues to deliver in key moments and solidify himself as a centerpiece of the Reds' lineup.

Up Next

The Reds finish up their series with the Tigers on Sunday, with the first pitch at 1:40 p.m. A win would give Cincinnati its second series sweep in its last three tries.

Rhett Lowder (3-1, 3.10 ERA) will look to continue his impressive start to the season against Keider Montero (1-2, 3.68 ERA).

The game will be aired on Reds.TV and 700 WLW.