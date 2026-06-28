Report: Cincinnati Reds Expected To Promote Multiple Prospects Soon

The Cincinnati Reds have a plethora of top prospects on their High-A Dayton Dragons roster, and they have been playing well this season. They won the first-half championship in the Midwest League and are 43-31 on the season. A recent report by Joey DeBeradino on social media says they are expected to make a massive roster move on Monday.

Does Alfredo Duno Get Promoted?

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Alfredo Duno during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Dayton Dragons currently host the Reds' number-one prospect, Alfredo Duno; 25th-ranked prospect, Carlos Sanchez; 29th-ranked prospect, Alfredo Alcantara, among other players that have turned heads this season.

In my opinion, Duno should be an obvious promotion. The 20-year-old is slashing .260/.390/.512 with 16 home runs, 13 doubles, and 47 RBI. After a slow start to the season, hitting just .213 in April, he turned it up in May, where he hit eight home runs in the month. His June numbers are down from his insane month of May, but he still has six home runs and three doubles on the month. He has fairly even splits versus both lefties and righties, and there's no reason he shouldn't be moved up. The only question about his game so far has been defense. He has seven passed balls on the season and eight errors. He's very athletic for his size; more repetition will be good for him as he's still fairly inexperienced at the position.

Carlos Sanchez Has Been Excellent This Season

Daytona shortstop Carlos Sanchez (33) reaches for grounder as first baseman Carter Graham moves to cover first during the Tortugas' first home game of the 2024 season against Palm Beach, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. | David TuckerNews-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Reds' 25th-ranked prospect has improved in every way this season. He currently has career highs in average (.313), on-base percentage (.409), slugging (.504), home runs (9), and he's three doubles and three triples away from a new personal best in those categories. Sanchez has been the primary leadoff hitter for the Dragons and shortstop. The Lookouts have been playing Leo Balcazar at shortstop this season, but there's a chance he could be promoted, or Sanchez can shift to third base.

In June, he's slashing .299/.390/.506, and this is the first month he's not hitting over .300 or reaching base over 40 percent of the time. He's a player who is deserving of a promotion, and we will wait and see when the news becomes official.

Kien Vu Is Showcasing The Power This Season

Arizona State outfielder Kien Vu (11) draws a walk against Ohio State during the first inning at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not known for being a power hitter, Vu is putting up power numbers with Dayton. He's slashing .266/.401/.504 with 12 home runs, 13 doubles, six triples, 45 RBI, and 26 stolen bases. He made headlines earlier this month when he stole home in walk-off fashion.

"I just went for it." Vu said. "Julio (Morillo) said might as well."

The 22-year-old was selected in the ninth round in the 2025 draft and has played well at each level so far. In his first week of professional baseball, he went 0-10 with six strikeouts. The next week, he won the Florida State League Player of the Week Award. He's currently not a top-30 prospect, but I firmly believe he will be on everyone's radar before the season is done.

Who Gets The Call To Chattanooga?

Jun 24, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A Reds on field hat is seen on the dugout steps during the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

There has yet to be an official announcement. I believe Duno, Sanchez, and Vu will be three of the names getting the promotion to Double-A. That leaves two more spots left. Carter Graham has been on an absolute tear over the last nearly two months. He has 17 home runs, slashing .322/.450/.614 with 34 extra-base hits. He was drafted out of Stanford in the eighth round of the 2023 draft.

Victor Diaz has been pitching well this season. In 19 games this season, he has a 3.13 ERA with 48 strikeouts and a .212 batting average against. The 23-year-old is in his second professional season after signing a minor league contract in August of 2024. He played college baseball at Seminole State Junior College in Florida.

Two other names I'll add are super utility man Jacob Friend and left-handed starting pitcher Kyle McCoy. They have both recently been promoted to High-A. Friend on June 2 and McCoy on May 22. Friend is a catcher who plays the outfield and first base. He told me prior to his promotion to High-A that he wants a 20/20/20 season between home runs, doubles, and stolen bases. He currently has 16 doubles, 14 home runs, and 16 stolen bases. His numbers have dropped since getting to Dayton, but overall, he's having a great season. Slashing .293/.435/.572 between Daytona and Dayton.

McCoy is in his first professional season after being drafted in the eighth round of last year's draft. In five starts and seven games with Dayton, he has a 2.93 ERA in 30 2/3 innings with a .193 batting average against and a 1.11 WHIP with 33 strikeouts and 13 walks. It will be interesting to see if the former Maryland Terripin gets to move through the ranks quickly.

Make sure you have notifications turned on and are subscribed to our newsletter, as we will provide an update if and when the news of promotions gets made official.