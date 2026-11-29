The Cincinnati Reds continue to add pitching this offseason, this time addressing one of their biggest needs: the bullpen.

The Reds have reportedly agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal with right-handed reliever Enyel De Los Santos, according to Hector Gómez on X, citing journalist Junior Rodríguez. Mark Feinsand and Jon Heyman have since confirmed the report.

De Los Santos will reportedly earn $2.6 million plus incentives in 2027, with the deal including a $3.6 million mutual option plus incentives for 2028.

Enyel De Los Santos Scouting Report

Aug 31, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Enyel de Los Santos (65) reacts after issuing a walk during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

De Los Santos is a 30-year-old right-handed pitcher who spent the last two seasons with the Houston Astros. Over those two seasons, the veteran posted a 4.61 ERA and a 1.249 WHIP across 93 2/3 innings, striking out 91 batters while walking just 26.

The best season of his career came with the Cleveland Guardians in 2022 when he posted an ERA of 3.04 over 50 games to go along with 61 strikeouts.

The 30-year-old throws three pitches: A four-seam fastball, a slider, and a changeup. In 2026, his changeup was easily his best pitch. Batters slashed just .181/.200/.337 against it. His fastball got hit hard. Opponents slashed .309/.257/.528 against his heater.

The Reds have made it known that throwing strikes is going to be a priority in 2027, after their pitching staff struggled with walks in 2026. De Los Santos walks just 6.6% of the batters he faces, which is in the 81st percentile in Major League Baseball.

In 2026, he actually had reverse splits. Opponents posted a .771 OPS against him from the right side of the plate and a .718 OPS when hitting left-handed.

De Los Santos is a veteran who will give the Reds innings, but he's not likely to be a reliever who is going to get you many high-leverage outs.

Reds Need to Continue to Bolster Bullpen

Aug 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Brock Burke (49) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While everyone knows the Reds need starting pitching and more offense, they also need to continue to build out their bullpen. Emilio Pagan left in free agency to sign with the Detroit Tigers.

Brock Burke is also a free agent. Those two were Cincinnati's best relievers in 2026 and were often called upon in the biggest spots. Tony Santillan also pitched in plenty of high-leverage situations, but he struggled mightily last season.

There is plenty of offseason left, but the Reds still have plenty of holes to fill.