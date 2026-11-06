Terry Francona Sends Strong Message to Reds Fans After Miserable 2026 Season

The Cincinnati Reds are coming off a disappointing 2026 season, and fans are understandably frustrated with the direction of the franchise.

After entering the season hoping to compete for a playoff spot, the Reds finished with a 75-87 record and missed the postseason.

Now, the pressure is on the organization to make some significant improvements before the 2027 season.

During Thursday's appearance on Reds Hot Stove, manager Terry Francona was asked what his message would be to a fanbase that is starving to win.

His response was interesting.

“I know people are dying for a winner," Francona told Jim Day. "And I know last year, it was hard on all of us. In fact, it’s still been hard on me. I think every day ‘what can we start to do better or what can we start to do’ because that was miserable. I don’t want to go through that again and I know nobody does. We are going to get after it. That is the best I can tell you right now.”

Potential Lockout?

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) checks in with manager Terry Francona (77) after scoring in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, April 30, 2026. The Reds won 6-4. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Francona also discussed the uncertainty surrounding the offseason, with a potential lockout looming on December 1.

“I don’t know. I am not evading your question, but there is so much that is up in the air this winter. I think we all think that maybe December 1, there is going to be a lockout. If that happens, it’s not good for the game first of all. And it stops any momentum that the game has built. And for teams like us, you’re trying to build and everybody is going to be stuck in neutral. I hope they come to a conclusion…As an industry, we’ve got to come to a place where the players and ownership feel like there is a partnership and we’re not close to that, nor have we ever been there.”

It's hard to disagree with Francona's frustration.

The Reds have some talented players to build around, but there are still plenty of holes on this roster. With Hunter Greene expected to miss the entire 2027 season, Cincinnati needs starting pitching. The offense also needs significant improvement after another disappointing year.

The potential lockout only makes things more complicated.

The Reds already face challenges attracting free agents and competing financially with bigger-market clubs, and losing valuable offseason time would make that even harder.

It's good to hear Francona acknowledge just how disappointing last season was. Now, the Reds have to find a way to make sure 2027 looks much different.