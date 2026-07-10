Cincinnati Reds Fall 1-0 to Philadelphia Phillies as Bats Go Dormant in Series Finale

The Cincinnati Reds lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 in game three of their series. With the loss, the Reds fell to 42-49, and still sit in last place in the NL Central. The Reds have now lost seven of their last 10 games.

Reds pitcher Brady Singer was given the nod to start on the bump, and he got into a groove early, striking out two Phillies batters in the top half of the first inning. Singer allowed a double in the top half of the second to Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott, but was able to induce a groundout that ended the inning.

Brady Singer Puts Together an Elite Performance

Jun 16, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws against the New York Mets in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Singer was elite after allowing his first hit of the game, and went four straight innings in the middle of the game without allowing a hit. Singer retired the Phillies side in order multiple times, and let his defense play behind him as he kept the Reds in the game in a time when the offense was nowhere to be seen.

Singer finally suffered his first blemish of the game in the top half of the eighth inning, when he plunked the leadoff Phillies batter, Gabriel Rincones Jr. A groundout put the runner on second for Philadelphia and Justin Crawford singled to right to knock in the Phillies' lone run of the game. The RBI-single by Crawford meant the end of the road for Singer, who finished his day with 7.1 innings of work, allowing four hits, one earned run, and struck out five Phillies batters.

Jesus Luzardo Gives Reds Batters Fits

Mar 29, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo was given the start in the series finale against the Reds, and was able to keep pace with Singer throughout the course of the game. Luzardo struck out the side in order on two separate occasions, once in the bottom of the third and again in the home half of the sixth inning. Luzardo allowed just two hits and zero earned runs in his seven innings of work. The Reds had no answer for Luzardo and struck out 11 times as a team.

Reds Fall Short in Comeback Bid in Ninth Inning

Jun 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder JJ Bleday (22) bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds offense struggled immensely, a complete 180 from their win in game two of the series over the Phillies when they plated 11 runners. In the bottom half of the ninth inning, JJ Bleday connected for a single and Spencer Steer worked a walk, which gave the Reds runners on first and second with nobody out. The Reds couldn’t bring either baserunner home as Eugenio Suarez and Tyler Stephenson struck out in back-to-back at-bats, and Noelvi Marte ended the game on a groundout.

The Reds will now dust themselves off and get ready for their final series before the All-Star break, which will be a three-game bout with the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park.