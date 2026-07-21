Report: Reds Listening on Hunter Greene Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Cincinnati Reds have made it clear they're ready to sell ahead of Major League Baseball's trade deadline, and according to a new report, that could even include one of the faces of the franchise.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Cincinnati is at least exploring what the market might look like for right-hander Hunter Greene. That doesn't necessarily mean the Reds are looking to move their ace, but it does suggest the front office is doing its homework in a seller's market with very few impact players available.

Nightengale explained why Greene's name has surfaced in trade conversations despite his long-term contract and status as one of the organization's cornerstone players.

"Well, with so few sellers on the market, and Greene not turning 27 until three days after the trade deadline, the Reds are intrigued just to see what they could command on the market, seeing if someone blows them away."

The Reds have plenty of needs, and Greene could bring back a significant haul because of his team-friendly contract and club control through 2029. At the same time, finding a pitcher with Greene’s talent on the free-agent market would be nearly impossible for Cincinnati. With Chase Burns now signed to an extension, the better path still feels like building around two frontline starters, but it’s hard to blame the front office for at least listening to see whether another team is willing to make an overwhelming offer.

Nightengale ended his section about Greene by saying he predicts the Reds will keep him. You can read his full article here.

Greene Isn't Concerned About Trade Rumors

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) celebrates after closing out the sixth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, Friday, July 10, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Greene pitched six innings of three-run baseball in Sunday's win over the Colorado Rockies. Greene struggled in his first start back from the injured list, but has been spectacular in two starts since.

After Sunday's win, he was asked about trade rumors surrounding him.

“I'm not focused on any of that," Greene said. "All that stuff is out of my control. Obviously, that's for you guys to create your stories and do your thing. I'm so out of that mindset. I'm just trying to control what I can control.”

That is the right mindset for Greene to have. There is no reason to worry about what he can't control. With the deadline just a couple of weeks away, it's going to be fascinating to see what the Reds decide to do and who they decide to trade.

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