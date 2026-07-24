Report: Seattle Mariners Interested in Reds Slugger

With the trade deadline just a couple of weeks ago, trade rumors are running rampant. All reports are that the Reds are preparing to sell. The question remains: Will they trade players with years left on their contracts or only deal players on expiring contracts?

On Friday, Adam June of the Seattle Times reported that the Seattle Mariners are interested in Spencer Steer.

"One right-handed hitter of interest to the Mariners is the Cincinnati Reds’ Spencer Steer, who has defensive experience all over the field," Jude wrote. "Steer has 16 homers in 96 games this season and has a career wRC+ of 103 (100 is average), with two more years of club control after 2026."

"A Hancock-for-Steer type of package could be intriguing for both sides."

The Mariners are reportedly open to trading starting pitcher Emerson Hancock, who is having the best year of his career. In 19 starts, Hancock has an ERA of 3.16 to go along with 97 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched. While the Reds don't necessarily need pitching, you can never have too much starting pitching. Like Jude said, this feels like a deal the Reds would be interested in.

Hancock is under team control through 2023.

Nick Krall Addresses Trade Deadline Plans

Cincinnati Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall walks between fields at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Reds are open to moving anyone who will improve the roster for 2026 and beyond.

“We’re going to make deals that can make this club better and the organization better," Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "I don’t want to limit anything, but I also don’t want to say we’re going to trade everybody. We’re looking to figure out how to make this club the best we can.”

While there is almost no scenario where the Reds would trade players like Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart, they're open to listening to offers for everyone.

“You have to at least listen on everybody," he said. "Some guys are free agents and some guys have a lot of control left. If you can figure out how to make your club better, then you at least have to listen.

“You have to look at everything. If there’s a baseball trade that makes your organization the best it can possibly be, you have to take a look at it. And I think that no matter who or what, that’s our job – to figure out how to make this organization the best it can be.

2027 is the last year of manager Terry Francona's contract and the front office is likely going to do everything in its power to make sure he has the talent to win.