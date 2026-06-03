Rhett Lowder Clears Key Hurdle in Road Back to Reds Rotation

Rhett Lowder took an encouraging step back from his shoulder injury on Tuesday night. The right-hander tossed five innings for Triple-A Louisville, allowing three runs on six hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out eight.

The former first-round draft pick went on the injured list in the middle of May with what was called right shoulder discomfort.

Before Monday's game, Reds manager Terry Francona said that if Lowder's start goes well in Louisville, Chris Paddack could be moved to the bullpen on Wednesday, meaning Lowder could be due to start for Cincinnati on Sunday.

Reds Desperately Need Lowder Back

May 2, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder delivers the ball to the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

The Reds' bullpen has been crushed by injuries and having Lowder back strengthens the pitching staff in two ways. It moves Paddack to the bullpen, who will be able to give them some length in relief, which is huge.

It also gives the Reds another starting pitcher who they can trust every time out. Lowder started off the season looking good until the shoulder started bothering him. With Lowder back, you'd have Burns, Lodolo, Abbott, and Lowder, which is an impressive top four of the rotation.

Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Caleb Ferguson, Emilio Pagan, Brandon Williamson, Rhett Lowder, Chase Petty, Julian Aguiar, Pierce Johnson, and Graham Ashcraft have all spent time on the injured list this season.

Nick Krall's Comments are Telling

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes questions during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We’re trying to keep our heads above water right now,” Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. “We’ve had some pitching injuries. Obviously, it’s trying to get some of those guys back. But at the same time, you have a lot of good teams in this league.

“If we can keep our heads above water, we have a shot to hang in there. You’re going to have to take some more time before we can figure out exactly who we are and what we can do.”

After starting the season 20-11, the Reds have fallen to 30-29 and are now in last place in the National League Central.

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