Sal Stewart Becomes First Reds Player Ever to Accomplish Impressive Feat

Sal Stewart continues to make his case for National League Rookie of the Year.

The Cincinnati Reds rookie was named the NL Rookie of the Month for August, becoming the first player in franchise history to win the award multiple times.

Stewart earned the honor after another huge month at the plate, hitting .304 with eight home runs, 21 RBI and an OPS of .879. He previously won NL Rookie of the Month in March/April.

The 22-year-old has been one of the biggest surprises in what has been a disappointing season for the Reds. Stewart joins Chase Burns and Elly De La Cruz as the core the front office needs to build around.

With the regular season entering its final month, Stewart continues to strengthen his case for an even bigger award.

"Obviously, it'll mean a lot to win it because I'm a competitor," Stewart said. "But it doesn't define who I am."

Stewart's odds are currently at -650 to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brandon Williamson Looked Solid in First Start Back

Sep 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) pitches against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reds starter Brandon Williamson was called up when the rosters expanded in September. On Wednesday, he made his first start for the Reds since April 29. After a rough beginning to the start, Williamson settled in and gave up just three runs in 5 1/3 innings. He gave up seven hits, walked two, and struck out a season-high five batters.

Williamson was happy to be back in the big leagues, but he feels like this is the just beginning.

“It’s validating and I don’t feel like I’m done," Williamson said. "I don’t feel like getting back is enough to scratch the itch or feel that it’s over. I want to put together a full season.”

Reds manager Terry Francona wasn't shy before Wednesday's game, saying it's a big month for the left-hander.

“This is an important month for him, yeah,"

After the game, Francona was please with what he saw.

“I thought his cutter was a good pitch. I thought his changeup was a good pitch," Francona said. "The first inning, I know it was a two-run homer, but that ball wasn’t killed. Balls were carrying today like crazy."

Williamson is expected to piggyback Chase Burns for the remainder of the season, with the Reds planning to limit Burns’ workload down the stretch.

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