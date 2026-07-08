Terry Francona Not Changing the Top of the Reds Lineup Anytime Soon

The Cincinnati Reds' 2026 season is on life support before the team even gets to the MLB All-Star Break.

If you've followed this team long enough, you know that the Reds being out of contention before the break has been a long-running gag. However, it stings a lot more when it ends up being true. It's clear this team has some issues, and a magical postseason run is more than likely not in the cards for a second straight season. But if you're looking for any sort of positives, the Reds have that in Elly De La Cruz.

De La Cruz will be the leader of the next Reds rebuild, and according to manager Terry Francona, the franchise's superstar shortstop will also continue batting in the leadoff spot.

The Obvious Choice

Jul 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz celebrates on the field after his team’s win against the Baltimore Orioles at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Francona told Mike Petraglia on Tuesday that he has no plans to move De La Cruz from the leadoff spot anytime soon. The Reds manager believes that moving De La Cruz from the leadoff spot wouldn't be putting the best lineup on the field for this team.

From the moment it was announced that De La Cruz would be batting leadoff, it made entirely too much sense. In all honesty, this should've been the move to make before the season even started.

A great leadoff hitter is someone who can work counts, draw walks, and be someone on the base path that the opposing pitcher has to worry about. Those abilities describe De La Cruz to a T. In his last five games prior to the matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, De La Cruz has six hits and three walks during his 20 plate appearances. The Reds speedster also has three stolen bases during that stretch.

A team that has been desperately wanting to get out to hot starts for the past two and a half months are giving their self a better chance for that with De La Cruz getting things started.

Jul 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) hits a single in the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like their historic April, the Reds' offense is counting on De La Cruz and rookie All-Star Sal Stewart to lead the offense. Those two should also be prepared to lead this offense for the next half-decade.

Many have been shouting it from the rooftops for a while, and it now appears Francona and the coaching staff got the message. The Reds are a team with many issues at the plate. Having your best hitter get things started every night was always the right move.