Sal Stewart Responds After Benches Clear in Reds' Loss to Giants

The Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants have battled back and forth all week in a very fiery three-game series. The Reds took the first two games and secured the series, but the Giants stole the third game behind a dominant pitching performance from Landon Roupp and the bullpen. Roupp, Ryan Walker, Keaton Winn, and Erik Miller combined to shut out the Reds while allowing one hit.

At the end of the game, Miller, who was 0-for-6 on save attempts in his career coming into Thursday's game, struck out Reds rookie Sal Stewart to end the game and secure his first career save on seven attempts. Following the strikeout, Miller celebrated, as most pitchers would, but then he took it a step further by turning to Stewart and yelling at him directly. Miller appeared to yell, "Shut the f**k up," to the Reds rookie, which sparked a fiery response from Stewart. The benches would clear as Miller yelled at Stewart some more.

Sal Stewart Responds After Benches Clearing Incident

Apr 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Players and coaches will wear No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day around the league. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Following the game and the incident, Stewart spoke to the media.

"I struck out and he came down the mound looking at me and pointing at me and just yelling. So, tempers flared, things happened, and it's all good," Stewart said following the game. "I'm not going to make light into that. We won the series, and things happened, you know. Tough game today, but we won the series, and we're going to go to Minnesota and play. So, I'm not going to talk more about that. We leave things on the field, and whatever happens, happens."

As Stewart has done a lot this year, he opted to remain mature after the game. Rather than airing the specifics out to the media, he's ready to look past the entire incident.

On Wednesday, Stewart homered twice. When asked about this big day, he was ready to look past it and stay in the moment. On Thursday, he showed the same maturity by putting the benches-clearing incident behind him less than 15 minutes after it happened.

What Led to the Benches Clearing on Thursday?

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Spencer Steer (7) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball in Cincinnati on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This incident didn't happen by accident. Actually, it seemed to start on Wednesday when Giants pitcher JT Brubaker began yelling at Reds outfielder Spencer Steer and the home plate umpire after a late time was granted to Steer. The next pitch, Steer appeared to have some choice words for the Giants pitcher before smoking a single.

On Thursday, the Giants responded by hitting Steer with the first pitch he saw in the ball game. Steer, and the Reds seemed to expect this response, as nothing game of it until the eighth inning, when Reds pitcher Connor Phillips hit Giants infielder Willy Adames with a fastball, too. The Giants began to clear the benches, but cooler heads prevailed, and Phillips was thrown out of the game.

The next inning, the benches would clear when Miller yelled at Stewart.

The Reds will head to Minnesota for a three-game set against the Minnesota Twins.