Terry Francona Reveals the Reds’ Plan for Spencer Steer Before He Heads Into the Offseason

Spencer Steer is taking steps toward swinging a bat again, and the Reds have a plan to get him some game action before he heads into the offseason.

Terry Francona said Steer has started taking dry swings and will progress to hitting against a velocity machine during the upcoming road trip. From there, the plan is for him to head to the Reds’ Goodyear complex in Arizona, with Arizona Fall League at-bats being arranged.

“He's got a bat in his hands. He's starting to dry swing and things like that,” Francona told Mike Petraglia.

The details are still being worked out, including exactly when Steer will leave for Arizona. But Francona made it clear what the Reds want him to accomplish once he gets there.

What the Reds Need to See

Jul 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Spencer Steer (7) fields a throw for the final out of the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Steer, getting at-bats in the Arizona Fall League would be about making sure he can swing without issues before heading home for the winter. His results at the plate would mean very little. The Reds had Matt McLain and Christian Encarnacion-Strand play in the AFL previously, when they missed big chunks of the regular season.

“We just want him to be able to try to like check swing or swing at a high fastball. I don't think anybody cares if he gets hits,” Francona said. “We don't need to see him play for a month. We just want to make sure he can go home and be like, 'I'm okay.'”

That is the biggest thing for Steer at this point. Taking swings in a controlled setting is one step. Being able to react to a pitch during a game, whether that means checking his swing or going after a high fastball, is another.

The Reds aren't looking for a long stretch of games or a certain number of hits. They want Steer to get through those situations and feel confident that he is ready to move forward.

There are still details to finalize, but getting him back into games this fall would give both Steer and the Reds a better idea of where he stands heading into the offseason.

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