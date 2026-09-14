Terry Francona Sends Strong Message About Reds Front Office After Disastrous Season

After the Reds limped into the postseason a season ago, expectations were sky-high amongst Reds fans heading into the 2027 season.

Despite all of the hype, it's been a disappointing season for the Reds. They're currently nine games under .500 at 70-79 and in last place in the National League Central Division, all after starting the year 20-11.

On Sunday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Nick Krall and the front office are expected to return in 2027.

Reds manager Tery Francona backed the front office on Sunday afternoon.

“There’s a honeymoon period whenever you go somewhere, it’s always the case." Francona told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "It’s supposed to be," Francona said. "But when you feel stronger about people after you’ve been there for a while, and after things haven’t gone necessarily like you want them to, that’s -- to me -- the biggest compliment I can give them.

"I care about them. I respect them. They look out for me. If anything, I’d like to try and run through that wall for them. I see how much they care and how they treat people and I appreciate it.”

Those are strong words from Francona, especially considering where the Reds find themselves in the standings.

Lack of Moves Would be Surprising

Aug 30, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) makes a pitching change against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds have not been able to sustain any level of success since Nick Krall was promoted to President of Baseball Operations in the 2021 season.

Since 2021, the Reds are 457-502, which gives them the 10th-worst winning percentage in baseball over that span, according to Matt Wilkes.

Of the 10 teams with the worst records since 2021, eight have replaced their general manager or head of baseball operations. The Reds and Pirates are the only two that haven't. Cincinnati has also failed to win more than 83 games in any season during that stretch and has yet to win a postseason game.

Does Winning Matter?

Cincinnati Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall walks between fields at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The only explanation for keeping the current front office around is that ownership wants someone who isn't going to question how things are done. It's clear this ownership group cares about its image, so you have to wonder if there's concern that a new hire might come in and push for bigger changes or challenge the way the organization operates.

That's obviously speculation, but one thing isn't: keeping Krall after six years of these results makes very little sense for an organization that is serious about winning.

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