Terry Francona’s Comments on Noelvi Marte Are Telling

Noelvi Marte has been one of the biggest disappointments on the Reds roster in 2026. After slashing .263/.300/.448 a season ago, Marte was expected to be the everyday right fielder out of Spring Training. However, he struggled in the spring and ultimately split time with Will Benson to start the year.

His struggles continued to start the season and the Reds optioned him to Triple-A Louisville. Once in Louisville, all Marte did was hit. In 40 games with the Bats, the outfielder slashed .369/.409/.575 with 16 extra-base hits. Those results got him another chance in the big leagues, but the numbers haven't improved.

On the season, Marte ie slashing ..190/.229/.321 with 13 extra-base hits in 63 games with the Reds. He's also struggled defensively and at times it looks like he doesn't show a sense or urgency.

Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to the media about the decision to send Marte back down on Tuesday.

“He has all of the tools to be an every day player,” Francona told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “Saying that, when you’re playing every day, you have to find a way to help your team win. It’s not just getting hits. It’s playing the position. It’s being accountable for so many different things. He was having a tough time, by his own admission.”

Terry Francona Challenges Noelvi Marte to Play With More Urgency

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Noelvi Marte (4) scores on an RBI single by catcher Jose Trevino (35) in the second inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 The game was tied 1-1 after three innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While those comments feel more about Marte's play on the field, Francona also seemed to hint that Marte was having problems doing the little things right.

“We asked him how he thought it was going,” Francona continued. “He said, ‘Not very well.’ I said, ‘This is kind of a pivotal time for you. Don’t just go down — he’s probably going to find ways to get hits in Triple-A. You’ve got to play with some urgency and get after it...Be the first one out there, don’t be the last one out there,” Francona said. “Take charge in the outfield. Things like that.”

The Reds also had to push Marte during spring training, when the coaching staff made it clear they expected more from him after a slow start to camp.

Francona made those comments for a reason. Marte clearly needs to improve the little things and play with more urgency. The talent and tools are there, but Francona’s comments suggest there’s much more to becoming an everyday player than simply producing at the plate. At some point, Marte has to show the Reds he can put it all together. His opportunities are starting to run out, and this trip back to Triple-A could be one of his last chances to prove he can be part of Cincinnati’s future.