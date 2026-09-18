What Aaron Boone and Jack Curry Said About Oswaldo Cabrera Should Have Reds Fans Intrigued

The Cincinnati Reds claimed infielder and outfielder Oswaldo Cabrera off waivers from the New York Yankees on Friday, adding a versatile player who clearly made an impression on the people around him, as well as the fans.

The reaction from those who knew Cabrera in New York said plenty about the person Cincinnati is getting.

Jack Curry of the YES Network shared a strong endorsement of Cabrera after the move was announced.

“Oswaldo Cabrera, who is as kind and as gracious as any baseball player I’ve covered, is headed to the Reds. Best of luck to a versatile player and a gem of a human being.”

That is high praise from someone who has spent decades covering baseball. Curry’s comments were similar to the comments made by Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

“I’m blessed to have a lot of guys on this team that you just admire and respect and love doing the job with on a daily basis," Boone told the New York Daily News. "Oswaldo’s right there at the top of that list... The good thing is, Oswaldo’s come back from a very difficult injury and had a really good year down at Triple-A. He’s playing really well, so hopefully this is just one of those things. I’m confident that Oswaldo will go on to have a very good career, and hopefully it’s still with us.”

Boone’s hope of keeping Cabrera in the organization ultimately did not happen. Instead, the Reds will give him his next opportunity.

Cabrera Has Played Well in the Minors This Season

Apr 25, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera (95) follows through on an RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cabrera has hit .232/.292/.343 across 304 career major league games. After missing most of 2025 with an injury, he appeared in just three major league games this season.

His production at Triple-A this season gives Reds fans something to be optimistic about. Cabrera hit .288/.345/.444 with 19 home runs in 122 games, putting together the kind of season Boone referenced while discussing his recovery.

Cabrera has played six different positions at Triple-A this season, appearing in 55 games at third base, 39 at shortstop, 12 at second base, 10 in left field, eight in right field and six at first base.

His ability to play both the infield and outfield gives the Reds options. He will still have to turn that Triple-A production into results at the major league level, but he arrives with strong support from people who watched him work every day.