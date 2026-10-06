The Case for the Reds Being Aggressive This Offseason

The Cincinnati Reds are not the only team preparing for a long winter. With lockout talks looming, baseball fans need to soak up all the postseason baseball they can before the calendar turns to 2027.

While it would be nice for the Reds to be involved in all the postseason fun, the team is sitting on the sidelines wondering what could have been after a disappointing season.

So, how do the Reds get to the playoff stage once again? That's easy: be aggressive this offseason. Let's take a closer look at why the Reds should go all in this winter.

The Obvious

Sep 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Elly De La Cruz (44) and first baseman Sal Stewart (27) stand on the field during a stop in play in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't the season anyone had hoped for, but the Reds have one of the best young cores in the game. Honestly, most teams that have Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart, and Chase Burns are in the postseason. How did the Reds find themselves on the outside looking in?

That's another easy answer. The front office did not build around their young core, but it was the hope that other young players would be ready for the challenge.

If the Reds would have gotten any pulse at the plate from players like Ke'Bryan Hayes and Matt McLain, then the front office would be celebrating their genius. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case.

Sep 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) walks to the dugout after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Hunter Feduccia (not pictured) during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the pitching staff, Burns was the only star of the starting rotation. Injuries and disappointing seasons from a few players highlight what happened to what was supposed to be one of the strongest rotations in the league.

Running back the majority of this roster in 2027 would be catastrophic for the franchise and could be the final nail in the coffin for most fans who have one foot out the door.

Show You Care!

New manager Terry Francona (center) takes questions with President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall (left) and General Manager Brad Meador during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why not try? This fan base has seen what happens when the front office sits on its hands. Spoiler alert: it's not good.

However, if the front office were giving signs that they would do whatever it takes to field a winner, I guarantee there would be more support from this fan base.

Failure has been the only option with the way things have been running. Mixing it up by being aggressive can't hurt. This is just one man's opinion, but trying to field a competitive team and failing is a lot braver than seeing something isn't working and still continuing to do it.

Sometimes the risk isn't worth the reward. But that doesn't mean living in fear every single season. It's time to flip the script and be more aggressive during the offseason.