The Cincinnati Reds' 2026 season is over, finally. They ended their year with a record of 75-87. Not the season many Reds fans were hoping for after they made the playoffs as a wild-card team in 2025. All in all, there were three guys who had outstanding seasons and could be voted as one of MLB's Best.

The All-MLB Team Award

The All-MLB Team is an annual award that bestows the best players across each league at each position during the season. There are selections for first and second teams that are determined by a fan vote and a panel that consists of media, former players, and baseball officials. This is a relatively new honor, as the first time they rolled out this award was in 2019.

With it being a very new award compared to the long history of professional baseball, the Cincinnati Reds do not have many All-MLB players. Two Reds have been honored: Trevor Bauer (2020) and Nick Castellanos (2021). Ironically, neither Bauer and Castellanos was on the Reds roster the year after they were both honored with the All-MLB Award.

The Reds Nominees

Sep 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) smiles as he comes off the field against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year, the Reds have three players nominated for All-MLB: Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart, and Chase Burns. All three of these players were outstanding and deserving. This is Sal's and Chase's first nominations, but this is the third time that Elly De La Cruz has been nominated (2024-2026).

Sal Stewart has been outstanding in his first full year as a Cincinnati Red. He played all 162 games, hitting .263 with 32 home runs and 111 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, and a WRC+ of 112. He is one of the favored players to win the NL Rookie of the Year award and has been a hugely impactful player all season long.

Chase Burns was one of the bright spots on a bad starting pitching staff. Burns went 15-3 in 29 starts in 2026. He pitched 154.1 innings with 56 walks and 185 strikeouts. His 2.86 ERA is good for 4th-best overall among starting pitchers this year. Burns was a standout for a Reds team that took many steps back in 2026, but you always felt they had a chance to win with him on the mound.

This might be Elly De La Cruz's year. Despite missing three weeks in June, he was able to complete a historic 30/30 season. He finished the year hitting .283 with 30 doubles, 30 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases. The 2025 All-MLB shortstops were Bobby Whitt Jr. and Bo Bichette, who have both taken steps back in 2026. So, this might be the year we can say All-MLB SS Elly De La Cruz.

Here is the line to vote for your Reds for 2026 All-MLB here.