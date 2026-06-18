Three Teen Prospects Giving the Reds Plenty of Reasons for Optimism

When the Cincinnati Reds drafted shortstop Steele Hall in the first round of the draft in 2025, he was just 17 years old and was going to be a senior in high school had he not reclassified. Less than one year later, he's showcasing why he was worthy of the ninth overall pick and more.

His Power Has Developed Faster Than Expected

Hall made his professional debut in May and has been far better than I think many thought he would be. In 32 games in the Arizona Complex League, the 18-year-old is slashing .301/.416/.577 with 19 extra-base hits, 28 RBI, and 11 stolen bases. Seven of his extra-base hits are home runs. Going into the season, scouts were not very high on his power profile out of the gate due to his long swing and slender frame, but he showed up to camp, adding nearly 20 pounds of strength.

“For 18 years old, he’s holding his own in Major League (spring training) games,” farm director Jeremy Farrell told Charlie Goldsmith. “He’s doing it with a smile on his face. He has been a lot of fun to watch on the back fields. I’m excited to see him.”

That extra weight has translated into more power, and his swing has looked more compact in the film that I have watched of him. There was always the potential for the power to arrive, but it's here now, and I think the Reds should challenge him by moving him through the organization quicker. Hall was the only high school first-round pick to not debut in Low-A.

Two Reds' Dominican Summer League Prospects To Watch This Season

The Reds signed Angel Salio out of the Dominican Republic during the 2025 signing period, and he's played at a high level in each of the two seasons he has played in. In 2025, he slashed .331/.402/.507 with 17 extra-base hits, 23 RBI, and walked more than he struck out. This season, he has improved in every category through his first 12 games. The 18-year-old is slashing .364/.473/.614 with seven extra-base hits and has struck out just two times in 44 at-bats. He's listed as a shortstop but has played primarily at third base for his career. He has great size for his age, listed at 6'2" and 170 pounds. I believe he will be a top-30 prospect once he gets to the United States and plays in the Complex League.

Angel Nunez Jr. was one of the more coveted international prospects in the 2026 international class. He turned 17 years old two months before the season and has the potential to be a five-tool player in center field. He started his professional career with a bang. In his debut, he went 3-4 with a double, a walk, and hit a grand slam. He also began his career with an eight-game hitting streak. He's slashing .371/.500/.657 with two home runs, two doubles, a triple, 11 RBI, five stolen bases, and is walking more than he is striking out. Nunez Jr. has all the makings to be a star player. Jesse Borek wrote this about Nunez when he signed in January.

"Angel Nuñez has some aura about him. A supremely high-energy outfielder from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, he plays with a proverbial chip on his shoulder and draws rave reviews from evaluators for his attention to detail and desire to improve in all facets."

The Reds have scouted well internationally over recent years, headlined by Elly De La Cruz, with more prospects in the farm system such as Alfredo Duno, Adolfo Sanchez, Stharlin Torres, and Sheng-En Lin. Nunez has added his name to that list.