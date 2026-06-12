Reds Prospect Is Turning Heads Just Weeks Into His Professional Career

Seven Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates were in action on Thursday. There were several noticeable performers, including a wild ending in Dayton.

Angel Nunez Jr. Is Showcasing Star Potential Already

The Dominican Summer League's season started on June 1st, and the Reds' top international signee, Angel Núñez Jr. is off to an incredible start to his young professional career. On Thursday, Núñez went 2-3 with his second home run of the season, four RBIs, two stolen bases, two walks, and three runs scored. In his professional debut on June 1st, Núñez went 3-4 with a grand slam, a double, and a walk. MLB.com had this to say about Núñez when they named him the Reds' 24th-ranked prospect.

"A left-handed hitting 5-foot-10 sparkplug, Nuñez has already shown a feel to hit with an advanced approach at the plate. With an open and upright stance, Nuñez uses his quick hands to propel the bat through the zone, showing early acumen at spraying line drives to all fields. While he isn’t that big, there is some power for him to grow into, though it will likely be a hit-over-pop profile."

Third baseman Carlos Hernandez went 2-4 with two walks, two stolen bases, an RBI, and three runs scored. Catcher Diego Pacheco went 2-4 with a walk, two runs scored, and an RBI. Eider Gutierrez went 3-4 with a double, a walk, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Nishentel Meyers went 1-3 with a walk, a double, and a run scored.

On the mound, 17-year-old Luis Delgado tossed three no-hit innings with a walk and four strikeouts. He has not allowed a hit or a run in five innings across two outings this season. Braillin Cordero pitched 2 1/3 innings with two hits, two walks, and two strikeouts to earn the win. The DSL Rojos defeated the DSL Orioles Orange 16-9.

Neville and Sanchez's Power Not Enough In Loss To ACL Guardians

The ACL Reds fell to the Guardians 17-6. Mason Neville continues to look better since being sent down to Arizona. He went 1-3 with a home run and two walks. Adolfo Sanchez went 1-5 with a grand slam, four RBIs, and two strikeouts. Steele Hall continues to look good at the plate; he went 2-5 with a double. Hall is batting .300 with a .965 OPS this season. Eli Pitts went 1-4, and Jirvin Morillo went 0-3 with two walks and three strikeouts.

Around Reds MiLB

The DSL Reds lost to the DSL Orioles Black 6-5. Angel Salio went 2-4 with a triple and an RBI, Emdys Rosillo went 2-4 with a double and two runs scored, and Liberts Aponte went 0-4 with a walk. Franyer Mendez allowed just one hit in four innings with two strikeouts, and Luis Avila pitched 2 2/3 innings with four hits, one unearned run, and a strikeout.

Chattanooga defeated Rocket City 4-2. Johnathan Harmon earned his sixth win of the season. He pitched seven innings with three hits, two earned runs, three walks, and seven strikeouts. Carlos Jorge went 1-3 with a walk. Zavier Warren went 1-2 with a solo home run and a walk. Ryan McCrystal went 1-3 with a two-run home run and a walk. Jay Allen went 1-4, and Cam Collier went 0-4.

Daytona lost to Jupiter 7-2. Pablo Nunez went 0-3 in his Tortugas' debut with a walk and a run scored. Drew Davies went 1-3 with a double, and Rafhlmil Torres went 1-3.