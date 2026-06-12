TJ Friedl Goes Nuclear in Back-to-Back Nights For the Louisville Bats

The Cincinnati Reds have been a deeply flawed team during the 2026 season. There are many concerns that have grown far beyond easy fixes for this team.

One example has been the performance of the bullpen. It feels like in order for the Reds to have a chance at winning a game at this moment, they need a starter to go the distance. The other big area of concern has been the number of trusting bats in the offense.

The outfield has been a revolving door of call-ups, as manager Terry Francona tries to find anyone with confidence at the plate. One player the Reds needed to be a catalyst for this team this season was outfielder TJ Friedl. Unfortunately, Friedl could not find any rhythm at the plate and was sent down to AAA Louisville earlier this month.

While Friedl may have been sent down, Francona was clear in his comments on the Reds outfielder by saying he hoped Friedl could return to his former self with a stint in Louisville. If the past two nights are any indication, Friedl may have needed this reset more than anyone imagined.

He's Heating Up

May 6, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnatti Reds centerfielder TJ Friedl (29) scores against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

In the Bats' last two games, Friedl has been absolutely raking. On Wednesday, Friedl had four hits in five at-bats, driving in two runs. Thursday's game was more of the same for the man looking to find his way back to Cincinnati. Friedl had three hits in six plate appearances, driving in one RBI in another Bats blowout win.

Francona stood beside Friedl for as long as he could this season. But this move had to happen, and it seems to be paying off massively for Friedl's confidence.

Before being sent down, Friedl was batting .179 in 156 plate appearances for the Reds. That's never going to be good enough for someone whom the manager sees as a leadoff hitter in the lineup.

May 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl (29) steals second base in the third inning against Washington Nationals second baseman Nasim Nunez (26) at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

These last two games for Friedl prove that he is doing everything he can to get back to the club. There's also a great chance he will be given that opportunity to return to the Reds.

Outside of JJ Bleday, Blake Dunn has been the only Reds outfielder to have a memorable performance at the plate. Dane Myers is basically the Tom Brady of pinch-hitting, but it just isn't coming together for him as an everyday player.

As for Noelvi Marte, it appears he is continuing the same mistake of chasing everything outside of the strike zone that sent him back down in the first place. If Friedl keeps up his current pace, Francona and the organization won't hesitate to bring him back to Cincinnati.