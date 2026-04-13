Reds Move On From Once-Promising Bat in Trade With Orioles

The Cincinnati Reds have traded infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations, according to Charlie Goldsmith.

The Reds designated Encarnacion-Strand for assignment last week when they put Jose Trevino on the injured list and needed to open a spot on the 40-man roster for backup catcher PJ Higgins.

While some fans might be surprised to see they only got cash considerations, teams basically lose all leverage when they place a player on waivers.

Encarnacion-Strand Has Had an Inconsistent Career

Cincinnati Reds infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) runs drills, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Encarnacion-Strand came over to the Reds from the Minnesota Twins, along with Spencer Steer in the Tyler Mahle trade.

After setting the world on fire, along with Elly De La Cruz in the minors, the slugger was finally called up in the summer of 2023 and he looked like a guy who would be Cincinnati's first baseman for years to come.

In 2023, he appeared in 63 games, slashing .270/.328/.477 with 20 extra-base hits, including 13 home runs. Heading into the 2024 season, the slugger was expected to be the Reds' starting first baseman, but struggled to start the season, and then was hit in the wrist and was forced to miss the rest of the year. He appeared in just 29 games, slashing .190/.220/.293 with eight extra-base hits.

In 2025, he once again dealt with numerous issues, but when he got his chance in the big leagues, he simply wasn't good enough, slashing .208/.234/.377 with 10 extra-base hits in just 39 games.

Pitchers Figured Him Out

Jul 8, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) hits a single in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Achilles heel for Encarnacion-Strand was chasing pitches out of the zone. While his rookie year, he chased just 36.5% of the time. In 2025, that chase percentage was all the way up to 46.6.

If Encarnacion-Strand wants to have success in the big leagues, he's going to simply find ways to stop chasing pitches outside of the zone. Big league pitchers will take advantage of that.

The good thing for him is he knows it and is working to improve it.

“A lot of it was about controlling the zone, what I want to swing and what I don’t want to swing at,” Encarnacion-Strand told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard in the spring. “A lot of (my struggles) was just getting at-bats after missing a year. It’s hard to miss a full season and come back and play your best. This game is hard. I also enjoy it. I love it. Going to Triple-A and getting those at-bats is how you fix it.”

The Orioles optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk.