One Cincinnati Reds Free Agent They Can't Afford to Lose (and One They Can)

The Cincinnati Reds have important decisions to make this offseason. For a team that needs to get better, deciding which players to bring back is just as important as finding help outside the organization.

Two of those decisions involve Tyler Stephenson and Brady Singer. While there is an argument for keeping both, the Reds should be much more willing to let Singer walk than to lose their starting catcher.

Bring Back Stephenson

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losing Stephenson would create another hole for a team that already has enough to address.

It is easy to say the Reds could spend that money elsewhere, but who would replace him? Finding a catcher who can contribute offensively is difficult, and letting Stephenson leave would put Cincinnati in the market for exactly that.

Jose Trevino is under contract through 2027, but making him the starting catcher would mean a significant drop in offensive production at the position.

Stephenson has his flaws. The Reds should want more consistency from him, and bringing him back would not solve all of their offensive problems. But they should also be realistic about what replacing him would look like.

For a team trying to improve its lineup, moving on from Stephenson without a clear upgrade would be a difficult decision to defend. The goal should be to build a better offense around the players worth keeping.

That does not mean the Reds should hand him a blank check. It wouldn't be surprising to see other teams willing to pay for an offensive-minded catcher, which could make bringing him back difficult.

Stephenson slashed .241/.323/.404 with 37 extra-base hits this season.

Cincinnati should make a serious effort to re-sign him. Letting him leave and settling for a cheaper option would put even more pressure on the rest of the lineup to produce.

The Reds Can Afford to Lose Brady Singer

Aug 20, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The decision with Singer should come down to his price and what the Reds could do with that money instead.

There is value in keeping a starter who can take the ball and give the rotation innings. But that alone should not make Singer a player Cincinnati feels it has to keep.

If bringing him back requires a significant multi-year deal, the Reds should be comfortable looking elsewhere. They cannot afford to spend a large portion of their available money simply to keep a roster that went 75-87 together.

That would still leave work to do. Letting Singer walk would require a plan to replace his innings, and counting on every other starter to stay healthy would be a mistake. However, Singer gave up a league-leading 102 earned runs in 2026.

The Reds need to be willing to make changes after another disappointing season. Bringing back Stephenson would help prevent another offensive hole. Letting Singer walk could give them more room to address other needs.