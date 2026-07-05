Two Reds Named National League All-Star Team, Including One Surprise

The All-Star teams were announced on Saturday night and the National League All-Star team features two Cincinnati Reds players.

While Chase Burns was essentially a lock, Sal Stewart was the other Red to be named an All-Star.

Sal Stewart Proud of the Nod

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart reacts after the last out of the eighth inning between Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sept. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ahead of Saturday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, Stewart spoke to the media about being named to his first All-Star team.

"I was just stunned," Stewart said. "I still can't really tell you words right now. I am just so grateful. I am so blessed. It's just a dream come true."

In 87 games with the Reds, Stewart is slashing .254/.339/.465 with 36 extra-base hits, including a team-leading 17 home runs.

"I am young, man. I am here trying to do myself. I am confident in myself. I would watch the All-Star Game every year with my dad. I called my dad, he started crying. You know how emotional he gets...I watched all my favorite players growing up. Now, hopefully a kid back home can sit back with there dad and follow my journey. I am honestly shocked because I didn't expect this. I am super blessed."

Stewart has been fantastic for the Reds this year and has a bright future ahead of him.

Chase Burns Honored

Jun 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Burns has been in the big leagues just a little over a year now. He's been everything the Reds have hoped for and more.

Burns found out he was named an All-Star ahead of Saturday's game against the Orioles.

"It's everything I've dreamed of," Burns said. "A lot of hard work has been put into this offseaosn. Tito told me earlier. I am excited and blessed for the opportunity."

Burns is 10-1 with an ERA of 2.40 in 17 starts for the Reds this season.

"I definitely watched a lot growing up. It's just cool. A bunch of future Hall of Famers in that game so I am super excited to be in it."

The Reds selected Burns with the second overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Wake Forest University.

He's been everything they could have hoped for and more.

Elly De La Cruz Snubbed

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, June 19, 2023, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Reds won, 5-4. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One notable omission from the initial National League All-Star roster was Elly De La Cruz. Despite missing nearly three weeks with a hamstring injury, De La Cruz still ranks third among National League shortstops in OPS and RBI, fourth in home runs, and fifth in runs scored. His production makes a strong case that he deserved a spot on the roster.

There is still a chance De La Cruz could replace someone who is unable to play due to injury.