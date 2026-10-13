Why This Could Be the Most Important Offseason Yet for the Cincinnati Reds' Front Office

Reds fans are tired of waiting for success. A year after making the postseason, Cincinnati won just 75 games in 2026. What was supposed to be a step forward became another step backward.



Phil Castellini joined the front office for a media availability after the season. But fans need more than explanations for what went wrong. They need to see how this front office plans to fix it.

Holes Need to be Filled

The Reds struggled offensively in 2026 and they can't afford to simply run it back with the same roster. Matt McLain and Ke'Bryan Hayes are both under contract for 2027, but that doesn't mean they should be Opening Day starters at second and third base.

Dane Myers had a fantastic season for the Reds, but he plays his best when facing left-handed pitching and when he can come off the bench late in games and pinch-hit. JJ Bleday had a nice season, but really struggled in the second half, hitting just .190. Noelvi Marte ended the season in Triple-A and Nick Krall was blunt about Marte’s performance in his media availability.

“Noelvi Marte was bad,” Krall told Charlie Goldsmith. “We should have sent him down earlier than we did. Friedl didn’t work out. He lost some athleticism and struggled to do what he did in 2025. We’ve got to improve the roster first and foremost.”

The Reds also face a decision behind the plate. If they do not re-sign Tyler Stephenson, they must decide whether to add another catcher or turn to Jose Trevino as the starter.

With Hunter Greene out for all of next season and Brady Singer set to be a free agent, the Reds will need to improve their rotation. Pierce Johnson and Brock Burke are also set to be free agents, which will create holes in the bullpen.

These are problems across the roster, and fixing one or two positions will not be enough. The front office needs an offseason that addresses several needs if the Reds are going to take a meaningful step forward in 2027.

The Front Office Needs to Deliver

Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall smiles as he takes a phone call during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Castellinis showed their support for Krall and general manager Brad Meador after the season and decided to bring them back. There are no more excuses. The time for the Reds to win is now.

Elly De La Cruz is under team control through 2029 and the Reds can't afford to continue to waste his prime. The Reds haven't won a postseason game since 2012 and have not won a postseason series since 1995. The front office needs to put a winning team on the field and it's time for Reds fans to see a postseason series victory. The Rays, Brewers, Guardians, and White Sox all just won a postseason series. Why can't the Reds?

The front office needs to build a winning team, and that work starts this offseason. If the Reds fail to make meaningful progress in 2027, ownership should look for new leadership. Reds fans have waited long enough.