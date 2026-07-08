Will Benson's Reds Future Becomes Clear After Recent Roster Decision

The Cincinnati Reds designated outfielder Will Benson on Saturday to clear a 40-man roster spot for pitcher Hunter Greene. On Wednesday, he cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Louisville.

This Is Not A Very Surprising Outcome

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Will Benson (30) catches a fly ball in the eighth inning of the baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Benson rejoins Triple-A Louisville, where he has had a lot of success. The former first-round pick in 2016 slashed .275/.367/.458 with seven home runs, five doubles, a triple, and 33 RBI. In 2025, he began the season in Triple-A, with Rece Hinds, Jacob Hurtubise, and Blake Dunn making the roster over him. Manager Terry Francona spoke about how 2026 will be different for the 28-year-old.

"I've never not been impressed with Will's outlook," Francona told Charlie Goldsmith in Spring Training. "There were some tough send-downs and tough conversations. He can be streaky. When he's streaking well, we definitely want to use him."

Benson provided solid defense in all three outfield spots. Was he a better option than having Matt McLain learn how to play center field and letting a heavily regressing TJ Friedl every day? Probably, but that is also a very low bar. I am a little surprised that there wasn't a waiver claim made, but also not surprised that nobody took a flyer on him via a trade with how much he has struggled with consistency.

“We sat here last night for a long time and kind of agonized over a lot of things,” Terry Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. “You never can question (Benson) as a person, as a teammate or his work ethic. I think Nick and Brad probably feel the same way — part of us hopes he gets claimed because we love the kid.”

Jun 21, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Will Benson (30) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of the 2023 season, Benson has struggled at the Major League level. This season, he's striking out over 33 percent of the time. When he got the opportunity to play, the big moments never really came from him. He would follow up a pinch-hit base hit with a three-strikeout game in a game he started.

With Benson returning to Louisville and staying with the organization, there is always a chance he can return. The road for him to return with Cincinnati is a long one. He will have to be added back to the 40-man roster to get promoted back to the big league club, but with the trade deadline looming, a spot can clear for a comeback.

The Reds Need To Sell At The Deadline

Cincinnati Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall walks between fields at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With Benson falling off the 40-man roster, that leaves Hector Rodriguez as the only outfielder outside of the ones on the big league club or injured list available. The Reds currently have Noelvi Marte, TJ Friedl, Spencer Steer, and Matt McLain playing the outfield with Dane Myers and Blake Dunn on the injured list.

The Reds should be sellers at the trade deadline. They currently sit at 41-49 and have lost seven out of their last 10 games. They dropped game one against the Phillies on Tuesday and were struck out 18 times versus Philadelphia pitchers. The team is spiraling after a great start in April. I think the best thing the team can do is sell hard and hope to retool for the future.